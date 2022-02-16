Bon Appetit! HBO Max has just unveiled the release date for its new comedy series Julia, which tells the story of beloved cookbook writer and television chef Julia Child, giving fans of the culinary icon something to look forward to. The series is set to premiere on the streaming platform late next month.

Julia is inspired by the extraordinary life of Julia Child and her long-running television series, The French Chef — which was one of the first cooking shows on television. Her personality, along with her frank humor and willingness to broadcast the imperfections of her own techniques, solidified her as a beloved personality for both home chefs and the general population. Her uncensored methods also inspired an iconic Saturday Night Live skit starring Dan Akroyd, in which he performed as Child, often exaggerating her clumsiness to the point of ridiculousness. Through the lens of Child's influence, the series will explore the pivotal moment in history in which she operated.

As her rise to popularity coincided with the rise of public television and second-wave feminism, the women's movement, and the transformation of the place of celebrity within American culture, the series will explore the convergence of all aspects within the context of Child's life and career. At the heart of the series, however, is a portrait of Child's loving and long-running marriage — and its shifting dynamic.

Also released with the premiere date is a new photo of Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child. The new image shows Julia in her iconic kitchen, giving a mysterious smile as she cooks something delicious in a skillet. Along with Lancashire, the series also stars David Hyde Pierce, who previously starred as the hilarious younger brother to Frasier in the iconic series Frasier, Bebe Neuwirth also of Frasier fame, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz of Homecoming, and Fiona Glascott, who previously starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The series is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser serves as showrunner for Julia and as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, along with Kimberly Carver and Charles McDougall, also executive produce. Todd Schulkin serves as a Consulting Producer on the series, working on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Julia will premiere on HBO Max on March 31, 2022.

