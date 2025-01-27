When Julia Fox first appeared in Uncut Gems, she announced herself as a show-stopper. Audiences everywhere were bewildered as to where Josh and Benny Safdie, the sibling duo who often cast non-professional actors, discovered this person making her film debut, and why she hadn't been utilized prior. Beyond her striking physical aura, Fox's volatile range captured the frantic energy of Uncut Gems' New York setting, her native city. As a celebrity and influencer figure in the NYC club scene, Fox always had other ambitions beyond acting.

Still, it was a shame that she seemed to have abandoned the trade after her breakthrough. Luckily, Steven Soderbergh, who understands movie stars as well as anyone, has brought Fox back to the screen in his upcoming horror-thriller film, Presence. This marks the second collaboration between Soderbergh and Fox, who previously left a brief but seismic impact on his overlooked crime caper, No Sudden Move.

Steven Soderbergh Invigorates the Crime Caper in 'No Sudden Move'

Image via Warner Bros.

Steven Soderbergh, whether he's banding together the brightest stars in the world in Ocean's Eleven or experimenting with non-professionals in Bubble, is an actor's director. It's no surprise that, even in his low-budget efforts, he consistently draws in the most illustrious cast of stars and sturdy character actors. Since his return to filmmaking, following his brief retirement in 2013, Soderbergh has been cranking out movies so quickly and efficiently that you're prone to take him for granted. No Sudden Move, released on HBO Max in 2021, features an all-star ensemble cast that was too overwhelming to ignore, including Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, and Julia Fox. Set in Detroit in 1954, the crime thriller follows a group of low-level criminals hired for a seemingly simple job. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them devolves into a chaotic nightmare.

Steven Soderbergh movies promise familiarity based on their genre and basic synopsis, but the director inevitably opts for something more cerebral and subversive, exemplified by the striptease hangout comedy Magic Mike secretly being a reflection of post-Recession malaise. No Sudden Move lures viewers with the prospect of a glorious return to the Ocean's Eleven realm, a star-driven, effortlessly cool crime caper, by Soderbergh. While the film, written by Ed Solomon of Men in Black fame, provides these innate desires, its ambitions are far more profound. No Sudden Move, amid its tight plotting and slick caper vibes pulled right out of The Sting, finds time to ruminate over the oppressive nature of low-grade schemers being exploited by the criminal system, which poignantly mirrors the structure of capitalism.

Julia Fox Has a Brief But Powerful Role in 'No Sudden Move'