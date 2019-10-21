Exclusive: Julia Garner in Talks to Play Scammer Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series

0

Hot off winning an Emmy for her supporting turn in Ozark, Julia Garner is in talks to play infamous New York con artist Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes first series for Netflix, Collider has exclusively learned.

Sources caution that Garner does not have an official deal in place, though they add that she is already rearranging her schedule to accommodate the Delvey project. A representative for Netflix did not confirm or otherwise comment on the casting news.

Netflix and Shondaland jointly acquired the rights to Jessica Pressler‘s New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” last summer, with Rhimes attached to write the limited series. It is expected to be Rhimes’ first Netflix project since she signed a lucrative multi-year deal with the streaming service in August 2017.

Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, posed as a wealthy German heiress to gain access to New York’s high society, which enabled her to con numerous people and financial institutions into funding her glamorous lifestyle. She lived in boutique hotels, dined at expensive restaurants, and wore designer clothes, but the truth is that she was a poor Russian immigrant who falsified bank records and never intended to pay her substantial bills. After turning down a plea deal that would’ve carried a sentence of 3-9 years, she took her chances at trial and was sentenced to 4-12 years in prison, where she has already been disciplined 30 times. Looking back, Sorokin has said she is “not sorry,” and would “probably” do it all over again, as she has no regrets. “I’m not a good person,” she told the New York Times. Sorokin is likely to be deported to Germany following her release from prison.

Garner plays the ruthless Ruth Langmore on Ozark and just last week signed a first-look deal with the show’s producer, MRC, that will allow her to develop and executive produce TV projects. Meanwhile, Ozark is currently in production on its third season. Garner is a veteran of the small screen, with credits ranging from The Americans and Dirty John to Maniac and Waco. She currently appears in Amazon’s new anthology series Modern Love.

Garner will soon be seen in Kitty Green‘s timely drama The Assistant, in which she plays the assistant to a high-powered Hollywood executive inspired by Harvey Weinstein. That film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and still doesn’t have distribution yet, though Netflix may want to consider picking it up given the fanbase that Garner is cultivating via the streamer. She’s represented by UTA and Anonymous Content, and representatives for the actress did not respond to multiple requests for comment.