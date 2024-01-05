The Big Picture Julia Garner joins cast of The Wolf Man, bringing the iconic movie monster to a new generation.

Christopher Abbott replaces Ryan Gosling as lead in the upcoming Wolf Man film.

Filming begins soon, with the movie set to release this Halloween.

The Wolf Man moves one step closer to becoming a reality by casting Julia Garner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Inventing Anna star will be joining the Blumhouse production meant to introduce an iconic movie monster to a new generation, after the original version of the story came out in 1941. Christopher Abbott was recently cast as the lead of the film, taking over for Ryan Gosling, with filming on the project starting soon considering it's supposed to hit the big screen later this year. No one will be safe from the Wolf Man, even is his origin story is quite different from the one seen in George Waggner's classic.

This year's version of The Wolf Man will follow a family as they try to protect themselves from the terrifying creature, while the 1941 iteration of the story followed a couple burdened with the wolf's curse. Additional plot details are being kept under wraps by Jason Blum's studio, with the company constantly keeping their biggest surprises for their title's premiere in theaters. Just like they did with Five Nights at Freddy's and M3GAN, Blumhouse will likely make sure audiences go into The Wolf Man knowing as little as possible about their next horrifying tale.

Leigh Whannell will direct The Wolf Man for Blumhouse and Universal, after previously working together with the companies during the production of The Invisible Man and Insidious: The Last Key. The filmmaker was originally attached to helm the project back when Ryan Gosling was supposed to star as the Wolf Man, but delays related to the pandemic caused the movie to change. At one point of the project's development, Derek Cinafrance signed on to direct the reboot, before Whannell stepped back in to work on the new iteration of the violent monster. In a matter of months, viewers will face their fears in the new story starring Garner and Abbott.

Julia Garner Leaves the Ozarks for Another Forest

Garner is known worldwide for her performance as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, the acclaimed Netflix series about a man trying to outsmart an international drug cartel. The role won Garner the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress on three separate occasions, consolidating her as one of the most prominent television performers in recent years. While her role in The Wolf Man hasn't been disclosed yet, Garner's talent will ensure audiences feel the terror Leigh Whannell's next film will bring to them later this year. Hopefully, she'll be able to survive the wolf's rampage when the time comes.

The Wolf Man hits theaters on October 25, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.