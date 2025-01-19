Summary Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with Wolf Man star Julia Garner.

During her Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Garner looks back on early projects like Martha Marcy May Marlene and Electrick Children, and teases two to come, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Weapons.

Garner also goes into detail on her experience making Wolf Man with Christopher Abbott, and explains why it was such a challenging film to shoot.

Julia Garner has amassed an incredibly varied filmography over the years. Her first feature credit was the Sundance darling Martha Marcy May Marlene, she won three Emmys for playing Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s hit crime drama Ozark, and she’s about to make her franchise debut in one of the most anticipated films of the year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, there’s one particular genre she keeps coming back to, and given it’s a personal favorite genre, I’m thrilled about it. Garner is delivering a steady stream of horror movies.

Her latest in that department is Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man, a new spin on the 1941 classic. In this version, Christopher Abbott and Garner play Blake and Charlotte, a husband and wife struggling with their relationship. When Blake receives a death certificate for his estranged father and the keys to his childhood home, he thinks that could be just the getaway they need to get things back on track. Along with their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), they head out to the remote house in the mountains of Oregon. However, just before arriving, they’re attacked and Blake suffers a scratch that kicks off a horrific transformation.

With Wolf Man now playing in theaters nationwide, Garner joined me for a Collider Ladies Night conversation to revisit her journey in film and television thus far, with an extra special emphasis on her experience working in the horror genre.

Why Julia Garner Was Drawn to Acting

“I felt like I could have a voice using other people's words.”