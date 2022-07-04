Fans were overjoyed when Julia Louis-Dreyfus debuted in the MCU as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series to recruit Wyatt Russel’s US Agent. She again made another cameo in the Black Widow movie setting up Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova’s path in the Disney+ Hawkeye series. Ever since fans had been assuming that Val is the next Nick Fury of the MCU. Marvel Studios’ executive producer Nate Moore has finally confirmed the fans’ suspicion.

In the recently released Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Art of the Series the executive producer confirmed that Dreyfus’ character Val is indeed the new Nick Fury calling her a ‘new leader’ in the universe. However, filling Jackson's shoes is no small feat and the producers knew it, speaking about her casting Moore revealed,

The Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is a character that has a rich publication history… and to some degree, figuring out who can fill those shoes, which in our mind is in a way taking the reins from Nick Fury, was tough. But when we thought of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, there was a fun energy to her that immediately you realize this person has a weight and a gravity, but they're not the same as Nick Fury. It's a completely different energy.

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine aka Val was created by writer-artist Jim Steranko, and first appeared in the Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. comic feature in Strange Tales #159. She was portrayed as a love interest for Fury in her comic run and played an important part in the Secret Invasion and Secret Warriors comic runs. Fans have been quick to notice that parts of these comic runs have begun to show their effects on the MCU as well. While Spider-Man: Far From Home showed us Skrulls are impersonating both Fury and Maria Hill in the MCU, the upcoming Secret Invasion led by Jackson will further show us how far the Skrull infiltration has affected the universe.

Dyfrus’ two cameo appearances have shown her to be both sarcastic and sly which certainly matches the Nick Fury vibes. Moore revealed, “There's a snark to the character that I think sets her apart from what's come before. And yet you still feel like she commands the room. So if you're talking about a new leader, to some degree, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we were very lucky to find Julia Louis-Dreyfus."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will continue the adventures of Sam and Bucky in the upcoming Captain America 4, while we are yet to see where Val will next pop up.