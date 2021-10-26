Julia Louis-Dreyfus will reunite with her Enough Said writer-director Nicole Holofcener on Beth and Don, a new movie that will begin filming in New York City in spring 2022. Variety describes the film as “a comedy about a novelist whose marriage starts to deteriorate after she overhears her husband offering up a frank assessment of her work.”

In addition to starring in the picture, Louis-Dreyfus will also serve as producer, along with Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu. FilmNation Entertainment is launching international sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner said in a statement:

“This movie is the breath of fresh air our distributors have been waiting for in a comedy, and we couldn’t be more excited to unveil this project with our longtime friends from Likely Story. Nicole’s and Julia’s combined comedic talent will make for an irresistible and all too relatable film for moviegoers around the world.”

Likely Story’s Bregman added:

“Nicole and Julia are masters of the modern human comedy — stories where we can see our own awkwardness and blind spots in every well-intentioned character. As with their last collaboration Enough Said, Beth and Don is a bright, bold tale of people trying to behave well, and failing hilariously at it.”

Holofcener is known for her character-driven comedy-dramas that tackle thorny themes such as guilt and grief. She received an Academy Award nomination for co-writing Can You Ever Forgive Me? and most recently collaborated with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on the unconventionally-written script for Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel. Louis-Dreyfus is perhaps best known for her roles in Seinfeld and Veep. More recently, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow.

She recently wrapped production on the upcoming A24 film Tuesday, directed by Daina O. Pusic, and will join Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in an untitled comedy directed by Kenya Barris for Netflix.

Beth and Don doesn't have a release date yet, but you can read the official synopsis here:

Beth is a New York novelist in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. One day, when Beth overhears him admitting that he hasn’t liked her writing in years, it threatens to undo all that’s good in their lives.

