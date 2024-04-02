The Big Picture Julia Louis-Dreyfus leads star-studded cast in animated feature Tangles, based on Sarah Leavitt's heartfelt memoir about Alzheimer's.

The all-star voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Abbi Jacobson, Seth Rogen, Wanda Sykes, and more, producing a powerful narrative.

Tangles, directed by Leah Nelson, is a co-production of Point Grey Pictures, Lylas Pictures, and Giant Ant Films for a poignant portrayal.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to lead the cast of Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer’s, My Mother and Me, a new animated feature adapting Sarah Leavitt's graphic novel memoir of the same name. Deadline reports that the Seinfeld star will headline an all-star voice cast that also features Abbi Jacobson, Bryan Cranston, Samira Wiley, Beanie Feldstein, Seth Rogen, Wanda Sykes, Bowen Yang, Pamela Adlon, and Sarah Silverman.

Tangles centers around Leavitt's mother Midge, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at age 55. Following her diagnosis, Leavitt moved back to the conservative small Canadian town she'd left behind, where she learned to accept her oddball family and her mother's deteriorating mental state. First published in 2010, Tangles has been acclaimed as a heartfelt, tragicomic look at the ravages of Alzheimer's; An animated feature was announced as being in development in 2022. Fellow Canadian Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen will produce the film; the issue is a personal one for the couple, as Miller Rogen lost her grandmother, grandfather, and mother to the disease.

Who's In the Cast of 'Tangles'?

Close

Known for her iconic comedy performances in Seinfeld and Veep, Louis-Dreyfus will star in the fantasy drama Tuesday this year, and is currently shooting the MCU action film Thunderbolts. Jacobson broke out on Comedy Central's Broad City; she recently starred on Amazon's series adaptation of A League of Their Own. Immortalized as science teacher turned meth dealer Walter White on Breaking Bad, Cranston recently reprised the voice role of Li in Kung Fu Panda 4, and can next be seen in Everything's Going to be Great. Known for her roles in Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid's Tale, Wiley is next set to star in the animated series Standing By. Feldstein had her breakout role in the teen comedy Booksmart; she starred in Drive-Away Dolls earlier this year. Successful stand-up Sykes currently stars in the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws, which she also co-created. A member of the cast of Saturday Night Live, Yang is also set to appear in this year's hotly-anticipated movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. Adlon wrapped up her her acclaimed FX comedy-drama Better Things in 2022; her feature directorial debut, Babes, is set to debut this year. Comedian Silverman recently appeared in Bradley Cooper's Maestro, and currently hosts Stupid Pet Tricks on TBS

Tangles will be directed by Leah Nelson. The film is a co-production of Point Grey Pictures, Lylas Pictures and Giant Ant Films. It will be produced by Vicky Patel, Steve Barnett and Alan Powell through Monarch Media, Alex McAtee, James Weaver and Madeline Blair through Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures, Leah Nelson and Ross Murray through Giant Ant Films and Miller Rogen, Jen Ray and Sophie Hoegh through Lylas Pictures, and Louis-Dreyfus.

Tangles has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.