[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5.]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 featured a big cameo, but not one people were expecting. While WandaVision added Evan Peters to the mix, he was still Marvel-adjacent in terms of how he fit into the story. But with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we got Emmy-winning legend Julia Louis-Dreyfus making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as a character named Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The scene was brief – she cornered John walker (Wyatt Russell) after he was dressed down by the government that made him, and essentially said she wants him to come work for her while also revealing she knows all of his secrets. Louis-Dreyfus was curt, commanding, and a little bit terrifying – all the makings of a great Marvel villain.

So who is Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, how does she fit into the MCU, and why did she show up in the penultimate episode of a Disney+ show? Let’s break it down.

Who Is Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Comics?

Image via Marvel Comics

The character of La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1967, and she instantly made an impact. A member of the Italian jet set, she trained as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and when she came across Director Nick Fury, the two fell in love. They were lovers for a time, and through most of Marvel’s run Fontaine was a S.H.I.E.L.D. ally. But in the 2009 run Secret Warriors, it’s revealed that Fontaine is actually a Russian mole who infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. In that arc, we learn that Hydra always controlled S.H.I.E.L.D., and Fontaine becomes the villain “Madame Hydra.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Was Reportedly Supposed to Make Her MCU Debut in ‘Black Widow’

Image via Marvel Studios

Having been introduced in literally the second to last episode of the season, many questions still remain as to how Fontaine fits into the Falcon and the Winter Soldier storyline. But Vanity Fair reports that Louis-Dreyfus was originally supposed to make her MCU debut as Fontaine in Black Widow, which was going to hit theaters in May 2020 before Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered in August 2020. The pandemic shifted all of Marvel’s plans, and now Louis-Dreyfus appears first in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to VF, it’s unclear if Louis-Dreyfus will still appear in Black Widow, but one imagines she shot her scenes for that film already. It’s possible they decided to scrap those scenes and introduce her in Falcon and the Winter Soldier instead, or it’s also possible that she will still appear in Black Widow.

How Does Julia Louis-Dreyfus Fit Into the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

If it’s true that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character was first supposed to be introduced in Black Widow, a film that finds Scarlett Johansson’s character returning to Russia and reconnecting with her past before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, we may learn that Fontaine has something to do with Natasha Romanoff’s origin story. Given that in the comics she’s a Russian sleeper agent, that would make sense, and would also provide room for the story told in Black Widow to grow given that Natasha dies in Avengers: Endgame – perhaps Louis-Dreyfus and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova team up in some future MCU project? Or are maybe at odds? But that provides a path for the storyline told in Black Widow to continue despite Johansson’s absence from future MCU movies and shows.

Vanity Fair also notes there are rumors that Marvel may be building towards introducing the Thunderbolts, which in the comics is a team of reformed supervillains. If that’s the case, Fontaine could certainly be a founding member – perhaps even with Walker at her side.

Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus the Power Broker?

Image via Marvel Studios

The other big question coming out of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 is, is Julia Louis-Dreyfus the Power Broker? The villain pulling the strings still remains shrouded in mystery as we barrel towards the season finale, and certainly Fontaine has the resources to obtain and dole out the Super Soldier serum as the Power Broker has done. But the show also seems to be hinting that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) could be the Power Broker instead, as she’s been seen living it up in Madripoor with substantial resources and security.

We know the Power Broker is after the Flag Smashers for stealing the Super Soldier serum, and we also know the Power Broker controlled the re-production of the Super Soldier serum after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ introduction certainly leaves the impression of a powerful woman, so it’s a solid bet that she has something to do with the Power Broker stuff, if she’s not the Power Broker herself.

Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Episode 6?

The last big question is whether Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Again, if Vanity Fair’s reporting is correct that she was originally supposed to make her MCU debut in Black Widow, it’s possible she shot these scenes for Falcon and the Winter Soldier last fall once filming started up again after the pandemic shutdown, and thus it’s entirely possible they reconceived what was to be her Black Widow debut into a two-episode introduction on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The fact that she gave John Walker her card and told him to pick up when she called suggests she’ll at least make a vocal appearance in Episode 6, and it’ll be interesting to see how much more we learn about how she fits into the MCU when the finale rolls around. If anything.

For now, we should just be grateful that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. And if the MCU does intend to go down the road of a Fontaine/Nick Fury romance, it’s entirely possible Louis-Dreyfus will appear again in Marvel’s planned Secret Invasion Disney+ series.

