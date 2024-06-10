The Big Picture Sensitivity to traumas isn't harmful in comedy, says Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus mentions the need to adapt in comedy to current societal standards.

Debate among comedians on what is acceptable in comedy is ongoing.

During an interview to The New Yorker to promote his latest film Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld made some comments about modern comedy that suggested he was pretty unhappy with how the genre has been handled. This week, however, the actor's former co-star from long-running sitcom Seinfeld Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) had some things to say about what may be wrong with the comedian's views.

Seinfeld had stated that “the extreme left and P.C. crap” were killing modern comedy because, according to him, it has limited the creative spectrum and what actually could be done as a joke. Louis-Dreyfus, however, doesn't quite see it that way. The comedian spoke with The New York Times and stated that being mindful of other people's traumas and discomforts is not really an issue and doesn't kill comedy at all:

“I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result. When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Does Everything Go In Comedy? Julia Louis-Dreyfus Doesn't Seem To Think So

Louis-Dreyfus also underscored that we have to remember that the world evolves, and what worked all the way back in the 80s might not necessarily be perceived the same way today: "I just know that the lens through which we create art today — and I’m not going to just specify it to comedy, it’s also drama — it’s a different lens. It really is."

This debate is not new. There's an everlasting battle among comedians about whether comedy is a space in which all is fair game when the purpose is making people laugh. For some, you can joke about pretty much anything because free speech guarantees it. On the other hand, other comedians think that we're way past the time when minorities were misrepresented or targeted by jokes that dehumanized them. There are countless examples of it, from the lack of Black characters in Friends to the excessively problematic Asian character in Breakfast at Tiffany's — which is played for comedy value. Louis-Dreyfus also commented on that, stating that "even classically wonderful, indisputably great films from the past are riddled with attitudes that today would not be acceptable."

