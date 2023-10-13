The Big Picture Jerry Seinfeld hints at something happening with Seinfeld, sparking speculation among fans about a potential return or reunion.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, however, remains unaware of the details and does not seem to be interested in a Seinfeld return given her successful career in film and television.

While a reunion may not be off the table, the cast previously came together for a Seinfeld reunion on Curb Your Enthusiasm, indicating that there are possibilities for future collaborations.

During his standup tour in the United States last Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld revealed to a Boston crowd that he had a "little secret" about the show, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus has become the first Seinfeld alumnus to comment on it. The series, whose 1998 finale attracted 76 million viewers in the United States during its initial broadcast, featured a plot in which the four friends found themselves on trial for wisecracking when a man was mugged in front of them, a storyline that generated mixed reactions, to put it kindly.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said. “Just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Those remarks have triggered fevered speculation about just how much — or how little – actual meaning should be drawn from the remarks. Would it be a return? A skit? A commercial? Fellow stars Jason Alexander and Michael Richards have yet to offer their own response to Seinfeld's comments, but Louis-Dreyfus has raised her head about the parapet and, to the surprise of nobody, is pleading ignorance on the matter. Speaking with The Guardian, while she was promoting her new — and very buzzy — indie film, Tuesday, she was asked about what the comedian had said, responding: "Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” she said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

JLD Doesn't Need a 'Seinfeld' Return

And there you have it. Maybe nothing is happening, and maybe it is and she just can't say. What is safe to say is that, of all the stars on Seinfeld, JLD is the one who would not be clamouring for a return given the state of her career. Her performances in films like Enough Said and You Hurt My Feelings have been met with critical acclaim, she has another iconic television role to look back on in the shape of Veep, and she even has an — if we're being honest, divisive — ongoing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, an antagonistic version of Nick Fury.

Even still, a reunion will never be off the table, truly. The cast of Seinfeld came together once again during Season 7 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, in a multi-episode storyline where David orchestrated a reunion for the group, crafting a fresh series finale. Within this show-within-a-show, it was unveiled that Jerry had acted as a sperm donor for Elaine, resulting in her having a daughter. Meanwhile, George experienced a rollercoaster of fortune and misfortune. He struck it rich with an iPhone application called iToilet, which guided users to the nearest public restroom. However, he ultimately lost his wealth in the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

