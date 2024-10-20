Who knew that Julia Louis Dreyfus, armed with a pair of shears, fighting Death in the form of a garden-dwelling bird could be so moving? Tuesday is one of the most beautifully shot, magical films of 2024, but found itself unfortunately swept under the rug when released to the masses. Directed by Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday co-stars British actor Lola Petticrew as Dreyfus' terminally ill daughter, and Arinze Kene as the voice of Death. An A24 film, it received glowing reviews from critics for its surreal illustration of death using visually stunning methods, as well as Dreyfus' emotional depiction of a mother battling her own fears of dying. Though it failed to draw in much money at the box office, it remains one of 2024's most profound and beautiful films. Dreyfus gives a grueling performance under O. Pusić's direction, together creating an unexpectedly hopeful film about dying.

What is 'Tuesday' About?

Drefyus plays Zora, an American businesswoman living in London, and lives with her 15-year-old British daughter, Tuesday (Lola Petticrew). Terminally ill with cancer, Zora avoids her daughter at all costs and spends the day at coffee shops and park benches, while the hired nurse, Billie (Leah Harvey), spends the day hanging out with Tuesday instead. When Tuesday begins to near the end of her life, Death, who appears in the form of a Parrot, arrives as the grim reaper to help Tuesday pass over. They become friends, and he agrees to wait for Zora to return home before killing Tuesday. But, when Zora discovers him, she attempts to kill Death himself and deals with the repercussions as she has to take on his duties for a day.

Julia Louis Dreyfus Delivers a Stunning Performance in ‘Tuesday'

Dreyfus sheds the majority of her comedy skin in Tuesday, and though she isn’t donning a wig or going through a dramatic body transformation, she is far from the comedic treasure audiences are most familiar with. With an expression of unease and a permanent grimace, Zora is the epitome of misery. Her physicality is sullen, from the way she slouches through the streets of gray London to joylessly forcing down food. Dreyfus’ performance is controlled and quietly heartbreaking, and she largely throws away the theatrics seen in Seinfeld and Veep to tackle the role of a depressed woman who has forgotten how to live, but is ironically terrified of death.

The pinnacle scene of the movie takes place on the beach, where Dreyfus finally allows her emotions to rip after holding everything inside for the majority of the runtime. She faces death head-on and is able to face her sickly daughter, at long last, reassuring her that she will, in fact, be okay even after she passes away. O. Pusić masterfully films the scene in a series of close-ups, and Dreyfus' heartbreaking and tearful performance is one of her most thunderous moments captured on screen.

‘Tuesday’ Is a Fantastical, Dark Comedy That Features Dreyfus Battling Death

O. Pusić masterfully balances tragedy, comedy, and even absurdity in Tuesday, though this isn't pulled off through her direction alone. It makes sense then, that Dreyfus was the perfect woman for the movie's specific humor, with her natural sarcasm and dry wit. Dreyfus discussed the dramatic and taxing role in an interview with The New Yorker: "You do have to flirt emotionally with stuff in a very real way to give authenticity to a performance, and it was a hard thing to do. And it was a hard thing to recover from after."

There is comedy in Tuesday, rest-assured, including Zora's battle with Death in her yard, that shows off Dreyfus’ reliable physical comedy as she sets the bird on fire, beats it with a shovel, and swallows it whole as she tries absolutely everything in her power to best the beast. It shouldn’t be funny, but because of Dreyfus and O. Pusić's clever script, it sticks the landing. Tuesday deals with a subject that most films are too terrified to address head-on, and in the process makes it feel like a comforting, hopeful hug, not a death sentence.

Tuesday is avaiable to rent or buy on Max in the U.S.

