Hot off her buzzy cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed on to star in A24's mother-daughter fairytale Tuesday from director Daina O. Pusic.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, A24 did reveal that Irish actress Lola Petticrew will play the title character -- Louis-Dreyfus’ daughter -- and that the film will co-star British actor/playwriter Arinzé Kene. The latter made a strong impression alongside Rachel Brosnahan in Julia Hart's Amazon drama I'm Your Woman last year.

BBC Film is co-financing Tuesday with A24, which is producing alongside Wild Swim Films as well as Helen Gladders of Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill of Record Player Films. Tuesday will make Pusic's feature directorial debut following a series of dazzling short films including The Beast and the upcoming Rhonna & Donna, both of which were selected for Telluride.

Louis-Dreyfus is, in my opinion, the most gifted comedic actress in history. She's a brilliant performer who shares the record for Primetime Emmy acting wins with Cloris Leachman, having taken home the trophy eight times for her work on Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine and HBO's Veep, the latter of which brought her three additional Emmys as a producer. She is also the sixth woman to win the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor following Whoopi Goldberg, Lily Tomlin, Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres and Carol Burnett.

Louis-Dreyfus doesn't take to the big screen often, but I always enjoy when she does -- Deconstructing Harry, Enough Said and last year's marital comedy Downhill come to mind. The idea of her doing an A24 movie -- any A24 movie -- is really cool, I just wish someone would write an Uncut Gems-type movie for her, as opposed to a "mother-daughter fairytale." Of course, I will absolutely give Tuesday a chance, and I'm eager to hear more about the film as it heads towards production.

News of Tuesday happened to arrive the very same day that Netflix announced the lead in Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Sebastian Stan movie Monday is currently available on VOD, where the Ice Cube-Chris Tucker comedy Friday remains a steady performer.

