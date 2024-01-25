The Big Picture A24's latest project, Tuesday, promises to be another heart-wrenching exploration of grief and family trauma, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a mother struggling to imagine life without her terminally ill daughter.

The trailer introduces us to the playful dynamic between the mother and daughter, with the teenager teasing her mom about dating apps. As the daughter's condition worsens, the mother becomes her caretaker, savoring each moment they have left together. A talking parrot enters their lives and brings solace to the grieving process.

Tuesday was first announced in 2021 and has now released a trailer, taking a step out of darkness. Arinzé Kene will lend his vocal talents to the parrot, nicknamed Death.

A24 has long been synonymous with completely wrecking our hearts through stories of grief, family trauma, hope, and acceptance, and their latest project, Tuesday, will be no different. The film will see Seinfeld and Veep star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in what looks like her most touching role yet, as a mother unable to see a world without her terminally ill daughter. A trailer released today blends fantasy with reality as Daina O. Pusić makes her filmmaking debut in a project that depicts the close bonds between a mother and daughter and an unforeseen connection to nature that makes their burden lighter to carry.

The beginning of the trailer opens with some playful dialogue between a mother (Louis-Dreyfus) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew, Bloodlands), with the child teasing her mom about putting herself out there on dating apps. The caretaker roles between the pair seem to be always changing, with the terminally ill teen just as nervous for her mother’s wellbeing as the other way around. As the daughter’s condition worsens, the mother dutifully stands by her every beck and call, savoring each moment they have left together. But then, something unexplainable happens when a talking parrot enters the women’s lives. The bird immediately feels a close connection to Petticrew’s character and becomes tightly entwined with the mother’s grieving process as she prepares to let go of her child.

Tuesday was first announced back in 2021 and, since then, we haven’t heard any major updates about it, with today’s trailer being the film’s big step out of darkness. The initial reveal also set up Arinzé Kene (I’m Your Woman) for a role in the feature, with today’s teaser confirming that he’ll be lending his vocal talents to the parrot aka Death. Prior to its theatrical release, which hasn’t yet been made known to the public, the drama celebrated its world premiere last September at the Telluride Film Festival before coming back for more at October’s BFI London Film Festival.

What Other Movies Does A24 Have Coming Out?

Many theaters are still screening Sean Durkin’s inspiring yet heartbreaking based-on-a-true-story film, The Iron Claw, while Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla was also one of the studio’s end-of-the-year releases. Along with Tuesday, 2024 will see a host of films from A24 celebrating cinematic debuts, with other titles including Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, Problemista, A Different Man, and Sing Sing also on the way.

Get a taste of Louis-Dreyfus and Petticrew’s powerful performances below in the trailer for Tuesday and stay tuned for the film’s official release date.