Long before he was saving the Star Wars franchise from irrelevancy, Tony Gilroy made a name for himself as an aficionado of writing stories about making moves in the world of espionage. He was a key figure in the writing of the Jason Bourne trilogy, he wrote and directed one of the best thrillers of the 21st century with Michael Clayton, and even Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was about spies working in the shadows to sabotage a target. In the middle of his rise to prominence as a filmmaker, he made Duplicity, quite possibly the most head-spinning film of his career, but also easily the hottest, as a nice bonus.

What Is 'Duplicity' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Looking to make big money, MI6 agent Ray (Clive Owen) and CIA agent Claire (Julia Roberts) decide to work for rival corporations as spies, using deceit to find out the valuable information they have on secret products. This by itself shouldn't be too big a deal, except the two hooked up three years prior, when Ray didn't know she was an agent, and she drugged him (after the sex, it should be stated) to steal classified documents. Now nursing hurt feelings and an attraction that hasn't dissipated with absence, the two conspire to steal a top-secret idea from Claire's boss, Tully (Tom Wilkinson), while also plotting how to not give it to Ray's boss, Dick (Paul Giamatti), so they can run away and profit from it for themselves. To say anything more would not just spoil the fun, but it would make the film sound much more straightforward than it actually is. Luckily, if you ever get too lost in the plot, it's easy to instead get lost in the sparks that fly rampantly between the two leads, the real selling point of the film.

The Chemistry Between Julia Roberts and Clive Owen Is Combative and Cynical

The thing with Ray and Claire is that their dynamic is far from what would be considered romantic, as for them, it's all about the thrill of deceit. Despite being deep into a long con and sharing numerous passionate encounters, neither of them fully trusts the other — leaving you to wonder if the tension is part of the seductive allure. The mistrust runs so deep that they're willing to mess with each other just to see how they'll respond, like in the best scene of the film, where Claire accuses Ray of cheating on her by showing him a thong she doesn't recognize. Except wait, it was actually her thong, and she knew that, and just wanted to test his loyalty, much to his dismay.

Owen and Roberts have scintillating chemistry, with his easily-shaken and wary charisma butting heads nicely with Roberts' flinty resolve and no-nonsense attitude. Rather than an attraction built off of mutual connection, it's one built entirely off how their shared goal of riches creates friction that they're all too programmed to sniff out and question, letting the shared dream and mounting tension escalate to a point of climax. It's the ironic twisting of the knife that they willingly stick into each other repeatedly that pours fuel on the fire that keeps them going, even when things get really screwy.

It's Easy to Get Lost in the Heat of 'Duplicity's Clever Charms