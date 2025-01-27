If you've had enough of the stranglehold that giant corporations have on all of us and are looking for a bit of catharsis this January, look no further than Erin Brockovich. The 2001 Best Picture nominee from director Steven Soderbergh not only introduced the world to the real-life story of the legal battle between the Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the residents of Hinkley, California—it introduced the world to a very different side of its star, Julia Roberts. Gone are the doe eyes from Steel Magnolias and the easy, megawatt smile from Pretty Woman. In Erin Brockovich, Roberts—who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the titular Brockovich—leaves her charming Hollywood starlet typecast behind to play the haggard but woefully determined legal assistant.

What Is 'Erin Brockovich' About?