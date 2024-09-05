Julia Roberts is one of the most iconic names in the film industry thanks to the amount of memorable projects she has partaken in. However, when it comes to the romantic comedy genre in particular, few other stars shine as brightly as her. Roberts is a staple in the category — she has delivered some of the most unforgettable and nuanced performances throughout her career and has become one of the most memorable and beloved figures as a result.

We celebrate the rom-com queen's astounding efforts in the romantic comedy genre, which include a wide range of intriguing and undeniable fun love stories that have understandably captured the attention and hearts of global audiences. From Runaway Bride to Notting Hill, we rank the best Julia Roberts rom-coms, raising a toast to her lasting impact on the category.

10 'Runaway Bride' (1999)

Director: Garry Marshall

Directed by Garry Marshall, Runaway Bride sees Richard Gere and Roberts reuniting for another romantic comedy by Garry Marshall. The story follows a columnist for USA Today who writes about a woman who always leaves her fiancés standing at the altar. After Maggie complains about inaccuracies in her story, he ends up being fired, though they do forge an intriguing connection.

Although it does not reach the heights of their first collaboration, Runaway Bride is still a fairly entertaining Julia Roberts picture. When compared to other films in the star's catalog, this Marshall picture leaves a bit to be desired. However, its charming narrative and the chemistry between the two leads — an iconic big-screen duo — make it worth checking out.

9 'America's Sweethearts' (2001)

Director: Joe Roth

Joe Roth's America's Sweethearts centers around a movie publicist who deals with the messy public split of his super attractive and famous co-stars while keeping reporters at bay. In the meantime, a reclusive director holds the movie's print hostage. The film features an ensemble cast including Roberts, Billy Crystal, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and John Cusack.

Serving as an entertaining Hollywood satire, America's Sweethearts offers audiences a great time in front of the screen despite being far from the best entry in the genre. Nonetheless, Roberts brings Kiki to life, a central figure in the movie's plot: she is the sister and personal assistant to the movie star played by Zeta-Jones. While Roberts does have a captivating role, Roberts is ultimately not given as much room to shine as in other more beloved romantic comedies.

8 'Duplicity' (2009)

Director: Tony Gilroy

Although not a traditional romantic comedy and more of a romantic thriller, Tony Gilroy's film does have both romance and comedy in it: the story follows two ex-government agents turned rival spies who have to be at the top of their game when embarking on a mission to grab the formula for a product that will win a fortune for whichever company gets it first.

Duplicity's romantic subplot and intriguing espionage-driven premise set it apart from other romantic comedies in which Roberts stars, making it a memorable entry in her body of work; it also helps that her chemistry with talented star and fellow film noir enthusiast Clive Owen is quite good, with their witty banter providing audiences a great time in front of the screen. As always, Roberts shines as Claire, showcasing that she's equally gifted in dramatic and comedic roles.

7 'Ticket to Paradise' (2022)

Director: Ol Parker

A lighthearted and enjoyable rom-com by OI Parker, Ticket to Paradise sees George Clooney and Roberts reuniting on the big screen — this time as exes who share a mission to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they've made.

Ticket to Paradise's biggest standout aspect is the chemistry between the two leads and the picturesque setting that immerses audiences. Although a somewhat predictable and formulaic movie that follows many romantic comedy clichés and tropes, OI Parker's film is engaging enough to keep viewers watching throughout its entirety. The performances are a huge part of its appeal, and Roberts' nothing short of impeccable efforts add a layer of charm to the it.

6 'Eat, Pray, Love' (2010)

Director: Ryan Murphy

Although more of a drama that draws away from the traditional rom-com elements, Eat, Pray, Love, based on the bestselling memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, successfully incorporates comedy and plenty of fun moments. The film focuses on the self-discovery journey of a married woman who realizes how unhappy she is, embarking on a global adventure to find her true self.

While Eat, Pray, Love is slightly divisive, Liz Gilbert is one of Roberts' most iconic characters thus far; the star delivers a heartfelt, nuanced, and believable performance, conveying the character's vulnerabilities while also showcasing her fun side. Beautifully shot in Italy, India, and Bali, Ryan Murphy's feature is definitely worth checking out for foodies or those intrigued by the themes it tackles.

5 'The Mexican' (2001)

Director: Gore Verbinski

Starring Brad Pitt alongside the talented star, The Mexican is a Gore Verbinski adventure romantic comedy following a man who attempts to transport back across the border an ancient gun. In the meantime, his girlfriend pressures him to give up his criminal life.

Although The Mexican struggles to balance its different genres, ranging from crime and adventure to romance and comedy, it provides viewers an entertaining time in front of the screen. It is definitely not a conventional entry in Roberts' filmography, and that is what makes it enjoyable — she delivers a solid performance, bringing her usual charm and wit to the table, and elevating the film with her natural skills and impeccable comedic timing. Furthermore, it is a visually appealing watch with a great dynamic and chemistry between the two leads.

4 'Mystic Pizza' (1988)

Director: Donald Petrie

In Mystic Pizza, three young Portuguese-American girls (Annabeth Gish, Roberts, and Lili Taylor) come of age while working at a pizza parlor, famous for the secret ingredients in its special sauce, while working in the seaside Connecticut town of Mystic. The story mostly follows the characters as they navigate through life and face different challenges.

One of Mystic Pizza's strongest elements is arguably the great character dynamics, the central sisterly relationships illustrated, and the character development that unfolds as audiences witness the three-dimensional women navigating through life. While its narrative is somewhat predictable, this charming feature counts on an atmosphere that feels authentic and immersive, with Roberts delivering an amazing breakout performance and establishing her rising star status in Hollywood.

3 'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)

Director: P.J. Hogan

P.J. Horgan's My Best Friend's Wedding marks one of Julia Roberts' most iconic roles. The story follows a woman who realizes she loves her best friend after he reveals he's engaged. She then sets out to get him only days before the wedding.

From the subversive plot that flips the typical romantic comedy formula to its talented ensemble cast featuring Rupert Everett and Cameron Diaz, My Best Friend's Wedding is a standout in Roberts' body of work, particularly when it comes to romantic comedies. Even though some audience members may find it difficult to connect and sympathize with her character, Roberts shines in her role, offering a nuanced portrayal of a flawed character who finds herself in a complicated situation.

2 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Director: Garry Marshall

It is almost impossible to think Julia Roberts without Pretty Woman immediately coming to mind — that is just how impactful and memorable Marshall's first film with Roberts and Richard Gere is. The story sees a rich entrepreneur who hires a sex worker named Vivian to accompany him to a few social events. Things get complicated when he falls in love with her.

It's not surprising why Pretty Woman remains one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time — the Garry Marshall picture features plenty of iconic scenes that are still highly referenced, and the chemistry between the two leads is palpable. A huge aspect that makes it work is the performances it features, and Robert's portrayal of Vivian is heartfelt and charismatic; it incites audiences to feel for her, cementing the character as instantly unforgettable. For these reasons, Pretty Woman ranks high among the finest Julia Roberts works.

1 'Notting Hill' (1999)

Director: Roger Michell

Although the just mentioned picture is quite a treasured rom-com, Notting Hill arguably takes home the crown for the best Julia Roberts romantic comedy. The story follows a famous actress named Anna who falls in love with the struggling bookstore owner William (Hugh Grant) in Notting Hill. However, the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond.

It is a universal truth that the 1990s through the 2000s was the "golden age" for romantic comedies and Notting Hill certainly left a strong imprint on cinema by the time of its release, easily becoming a hugely revisited movie all these years later. Whether because of the top-tier chemistry between Roberts and Grant, the charming London setting, or the heartfelt and equally humorous narrative, Roger Michell's movie deserves all the love it has gotten. Plus, it is clear that Roberts' nuanced and sympathetic performance has greatly contributed to the movie's success.

