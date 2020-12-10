After turning heads with her series acting debut in Amazon's Homecoming, Julia Roberts has signed on to star in Apple's limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, which the actress will also executive produce alongside fellow Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

Laura Dave's upcoming novel follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine optioned the book and will serve as the studio alongside 20th Television. Apple landed the project in a competitive situation and has given it a straight-to-series order. Dave co-created the show and adapted the book alongside her Oscar-winning husband Josh Singer, who won an Oscar for writing Spotlight. The series marks the couple's second collaboration together.

Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter will executive produce along with Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan of Red Om Films, as well as Singer and Dave, whose book will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021.

Image via Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me marks the latest collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine, which is also behind Witherspoon's The Morning Show, the Octavia Spencer series Truth Be Told and the upcoming psychological thriller Surface starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, as well as the music competition series My Kind of Country.

This sounds like an interesting project for Roberts, who must be looking at Nicole Kidman's recent TV career with some degree of envy, though I sure wish she'd get her long-gestating PTA mom movie Framed off the ground, even if it's as a streaming series.

Roberts recently starred in the first season of Amazon's Homecoming as well as the indie movie Ben Is Back. She'll reunite with Homecoming maestro Sam Esmail for the upcoming series Gaslit, which is described as a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centering on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time. Roberts is also set to star opposite Denzel Washington in Esmail's intriguing Netflix movie Leave the World Behind, and you can click here for more details on that project.

