Julia Roberts is to rom-coms as pepperoni is to pizza, which is why it's easy to forget that she's actually had just as successful a career within the thriller genre as she's had in romantic comedies. She's been the girl slinging pizza behind the counter in Connecticut in Mystic Pizza, and, of course, she's been the pretty woman in the appropriately titled Pretty Woman. But at the same time, she's also had to fake her own death to get away from an abusive husband in Sleeping With the Enemy and stay one step ahead of being killed seemingly by her own government with The Pelican Brief. Basically, Julia Roberts has done it all, but when it comes to thrillers, there's no stopping her.

Julia Roberts Is a Rom-Com Queen

While Julia Roberts' rom-coms all certainly have a high degree of drama to them, they're not at the same level of intensity as her thrillers. It's one thing to have notes of drama sprinkled in here and there, but to be the driving force in balancing out the overall stress levels of a film is a completely different story, and Roberts delivers every time. Her most recent rom-com (alongside George Clooney), Ticket to Paradise, solidified the fact that she can still carry a romantic comedy just as well as she used to with past hits like Eat, Pray, Love, Notting Hill, and My Best Friend's Wedding. All three of these films displayed Roberts' prowess for nailing the rom-com recipe while also showing the multitudes of complex women she can easily adapt to in her portrayals.

'Sleeping With the Enemy' Showed a New Side of Julia Roberts

Sleeping With the Enemy marked one of Roberts' earliest starring roles in a thriller (her first was in Flatliners with Kevin Bacon), just a few years after her breakout role in Mystic Pizza that first put her on the map. The movie finds Laura (Roberts) fleeing the grips of her abusive husband, Patrick (Martin Burney), by faking her own death in a boat accident and moving across the country. Despite it only being Roberts' second thriller, she basically had the role sewn up from the second she stepped on screen. Laura's a tough character to read, and even the audience wasn't expecting it when she finally decided to leave her husband in the riskiest of ways. Roberts approaches the role of Laura like that of a warrior: she's able to tap into the core of her character and figure out what really makes her tick, and through her actions in the film, it becomes clear what she really wants out of life: freedom.

Roberts knows how to portray complex women: Sleeping With the Enemy cemented her on the thriller scene, making way for one of her most celebrated non-rom-com roles (say that three times fast) just two years later in The Pelican Brief. This thriller mixes politics and law with mystery after two Supreme Court justices are assassinated, leading law student, Darby Shaw (Roberts), to pull together a report with her own findings of who's actually responsible for the killings. After her report — dubbed "the pelican brief"— swirls around Washington, D.C., it puts her right on the chopping block, both confirming the findings in her report while also putting a massive target on her head in the process. Roberts' performance combines everything she brought to the table as Laura in Sleeping With the Enemy and turns it up 10 notches: her ability to remain calm and steadfast while facing a constant threat of death makes Shaw such a compelling character to watch.

Whereas Roberts had to go through much of the mental anguish alone in Sleeping With the Enemy, she was able to share in those emotions with Denzel Washington in The Pelican Brief. He portrays Gray Grantham, a reporter for the Washington Herald who quickly becomes Shaw's only confidant. Sharing in that mental distress with someone else uplifted Roberts' performance, as it showed how a tiny bit of trust can completely change a character's demeanor. Roberts acts with her heart on her sleeve, and her performance in The Pelican Brief is the perfect example of just how far she's willing to go — both with regard to her acting and with her character — to make sure that justice is served.

'Homecoming' Is Julia Roberts' Strong Return to Thrillers

In the years following Sleeping With the Enemy and The Pelican Brief, Roberts found herself flitting around from rom-coms and dramas all the way back to thrillers, with the occasional television appearance thrown in there. In 2018, Roberts took on the role of Heidi Bergman in the thriller series, Homecoming, which found her right back in her sweet spot. Bergman might be one of Roberts' creepiest characters to date, as she's the leader of an organization that supposedly rehabilitates soldiers as they make their way back to life as civilians. However, it quickly becomes clear that the facility is doing a lot more harm than good. The series is actually based on the eponymous fiction podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, which adapts the podcast quite well.

Homecoming finds Roberts in more of the aggressor role instead of the victim, a stark contrast to the type of character we're normally used to seeing her play in thrillers. While it's certainly different to see her as Bergman, it shows just how versatile of an actor Roberts is: she can be just as successful as the aggressor in a thriller as she is as the one being victimized. In the filming series, Roberts had to suppress any shred of humanity when acting with Stephan James (who portrayed the main soldier being spotlighted in the series, Walter Cruz), in order to show just how devoid of a soul (and how traumatized) she was.

When it comes to the characters that Roberts has played in thrillers, they're women who keep us constantly guessing and on our toes for their entire time on screen. Roberts acts with a deep force: the women she portrays aren't to be messed with, and while they might find themselves in a constant state of danger and stress, they're still able to regroup and keep their main goals in sight. None of this is to say that the work Roberts has done and continues to do in the realm of romantic comedies is any less than that of her thrillers, though.

If anything, it was her work in rom-coms that really solidified herself as an actor in general, and it's what most of us know her best for. (Seriously, where would we even be without My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, and Eat, Pray, Love?) Her work in thrillers, though, is totally under-appreciated, and it's important to remember that there's a whole lot more to Roberts than what our brains immediately go to when we think of her name. When Erin Brockovich and Pretty Woman are the first things that come to mind, it's tough to recall just how many thrillers Roberts has absolutely slayed in.