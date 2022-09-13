Variety reports that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom has signed on to join the cast of HBO Max’s Julia for the second season. The series, which premiered on the streaming service earlier this year, is based on the life of the nationally loved television chef Julia Child. Bloom will be joining a cast that includes Sarah Lancashire, as Child, and four-time Emmy winner David Hyde Pierce.

Julia chronicles the real-life story of Child as she, after co-authoring a cookbook on French cuisine, becomes the host of one of the first cooking television shows in America. Her first show, The French Chef, ran for almost ten years and over two-hundred episodes, as Child taught viewers how to cook a variety of French dishes. Bloom will be playing the character of Elaine Levitch, a “dynamo” who comes from CBS to work on The French Chef with Child.

Bloom is likely best known to audiences for her work on the musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which she won an Emmy. Her other work includes films like Trolls 2: World Tour and Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers as well as series like Robot Chicken and BoJack Horseman. She can next be seen in the upcoming Hulu series Reboot and the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. Bloom will be joining the returning cast of Lancashire, Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott.

Julia premiered last March and was almost instantly a huge hit with both critics and audiences. The series was renewed for a second season before the final episode even aired. Daniel Goldfarb created the series, after previously working on the critically acclaimed Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Chris Keyser, who also works as the series showrunner. Other executive producers on the series include Erwin Stoff for 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall, and Erica Lipez. Additionally, Todd Schulkin serves as a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, a foundation started by Child before her passing.

