HBO Max has announced that their series Julia has been renewed for a second season at the streaming service. Julia is a series based on the life of influential cook and television host Julia Child, played in the series by Sarah Lancashire. Child hosted the highly influential and award-winning series The French Chief between 1963 and 1973, one of the first cooking shows in America. The series Julia through her career and life as key moments in American history happen around her, including the rise of public television and cultural movements like the rise of feminism and the women’s movement, all while examining the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution.

The first season of Julia premiered on March 31 on HBO Max and will contain a total of eight episodes, with its season finale set to air on the streaming service on May 5. "Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms, said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. Julia is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two.”

Julia was created by Daniel Goldfarb, who also serves as an executive producer along with the series' showrunner Chris Keyser. “Julia Child tends to make people happy. In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm," said Goldfarb and Keyser in a statement. "Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast - with Sarah and David - our production team, writers, directors, and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls. The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show has been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work.”

Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall, Erica Lipez, and Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. Along with Lancashire, the cast of Julia includes David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott with Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell, and Adriane Lenox making appearances as guest stars. Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Season 2 of Julia does not yet have a release date or a release window. The finale of the comedy series' first season finale will air on HBO Max on May 5. You can read the official logline of the series down below.

Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

