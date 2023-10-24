Max is done cooking up the next chapter of its original comedy-drama series, Julia, as the streamer has officially announced a release date for Season 2. The highly anticipated second season will premiere as a triple serving of excitement with three episodes to be released on Thursday, November 16, followed by weekly episodes released through December 21 to wrap up the eight-episode second season. Keeping up with the good vibes, the streamer has also released a trailer for Season 2 offering a glimpse into Julia Child's next culinary adventures

In the upcoming season, viewers will witness Julia, portrayed by the exceptional Sarah Lancashire, navigating the whirlwind of her trailblazing cooking show's success. Julia grapples with the implications of her rising celebrity status, which affects not only herself but her devoted husband, Paul, and the entire team behind the show. Season 1 ended with Julia stepping away for a much-needed hiatus and as the trailer reveals, she is back, refreshed, and ready to tantalize audiences with some more exquisite recipes.

Even in the face of challenges, Julia's indomitable "joie de vivre" takes center stage. She joyfully leads her team through a fresh array of challenges, including encounters with WGBH, interactions with the White House, and a looming threat from their past. All the while, they remain committed to spearheading female-driven public television and addressing social issues that continue to resonate today.

Image via Warner Media

'Julia' Season 2 Cast Will Include Returning Series Regulars

In addition to Lancashire, Julia Season 2 will see the return of most of its regulars to reprise their characters. David Hyde Pierce returns as Julia's husband Paul Child, Bebe Neuwirth as friend and business partner Avis DeVoto, Brittany Bradford as Alice Naman, Fran Kranz as the cook show producer, Russ Morash, Fiona Glascott as book editor Judith Jones, and Robert Joy in the recurring role of WGBH president Hunter Fox.

Julia Season 2 premieres three episodes on Max on November 16 followed by episodes released weekly through December 21. Season 1 is available to stream on Max. Check out Season 2's trailer below: