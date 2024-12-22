Not long after Lionsgate premiered the official trailer for Wish You Were Here, which will see Julia Stiles make her directorial debut, the film just got another exciting new look. Screen Rant has debuted a new image from the upcoming romance drama, which follows a woman searching for a spark that she finds with a new man, only to learn he’s terminally ill. Still, this doesn’t stop her from helping him live out his final days to the fullest. The new image previews the two main characters, currently unnamed but played by Isabelle Fuhrmann and Mena Massoud, gazing into each other’s eyes before Massoud’s character goes into the later stages of his terminal illness. Gabby Konp-Abdy, Jimmie Falls, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Grey, Jordan Gavaris, and Antonique Smith will also feature in Wish You Were Here.

After taking on major Hollywood roles for more than 20 years now, starring alongside the likes of Bradley Cooper, Heath Ledger, Kerry Washington, and more, Julia Stiles is now ready to step behind the camera and test her prowess. Earlier this year, you may have seen Stiles star alongside Heather Graham and John Brotherton in Chosen Family, the comedy film that Graham also directed, which is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Stiles also featured in the recurring role of Olivia in Dragons: The Nine Realms, the How to Train Your Dragon spin-off series streaming on both Peacock and Hulu. She’s also known for her role in The Prince and Me, the 2004 romantic comedy starring Luke Mably and Ben Miller that’s streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+.

Is ‘Wish You Were Here’ Releasing in Theaters?

Image via Screen Rant

Wish You Were Here has been set for theatrical release on January 17, and the film will debut on digital platforms like Apple TV+ and Prime Video for purchase shortly after on February 4. Wish You Were Here will have several competitors during its opening weekend, including Better Man, the biopic about British pop star Robbie Williams that shows him portrayed as a monkey. Wolf Man, the horror film starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, has also been set for release on January 17, and Wish You Were Here will also still be competing against the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Wish You Were Here will premiere in theaters on January 17 and digital platforms on February 4. Check out the new image from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage.