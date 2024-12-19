After starring alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence 12 years ago in a beloved romantic comedy, one Silver Linings Playbook star is set to make her directorial debut soon. The first trailer for Wish You Were Here, the upcoming romance drama that will see Julia Stiles step behind the camera for the first time, has been officially released. The film will premiere in theaters on January 17 and has already been set for digital release on February 4. Stiles is also writing the script, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Carlino, but she will not star in the film. Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud, Jimmie Fails, Gabby Kono-Abdy, Jennifer Grey, and Kelsey Grammer have all been tapped to star in Stiles’ directorial debut.

Wish You Were Here follows two people who go on a perfect first date as strangers only to wake up the next morning and find that suddenly everything has ended. They then choose to leave the everyday world behind to find true love until one of them discovers a secret that changes everything. Isabelle Fuhrman is best known for her role in Orphan (2009) and The Hunter Games (2012), but she also recently featured alongside Kevin Costner in Horzion: An American Saga - Chapter 1. Massoud is famous for his role opposite Will Smith in Aladdin, but he also starred in The Royal Treatment (2022) and The Sacrifice Game (2023). Grammar is known for his performance in Frasier and is also famous for playing Beast in the Fox X-Men universe, while Grey made a name for herself in Ferris Buellers Day Off (1986) and Dirty Dancing (1987).

What Is ‘Wish You Were Here’ Director and Writer Julia Stiles Known For?

Other than her role in Silver Linings Playbook, Julia Stiles is also famous for her work in 10 Things I Hate About You, the 1999 romantic comedy in which she stars alongside the late Heath Ledger. She also teamed up with Sean Patrick Thomas in 1002 for Save the Last Dance, the musical romance that also stars Kerry Washington and is streaming on Paramount+. Stiles most recently featured in a recurring voice role in Dragons: The Nine Realms, the How to Train Your Dragon spin-off series on Hulu and Peacock.

Wish You Were Here will be released in theaters on January 17 and digital platforms on February 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and check out the first trailer above.