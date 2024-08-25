Actor and writer Julian Fellowes has carved out a niche for himself as a purveyor of witty British period dramas, usually featuring a healthy dose of romance and class conflict. His most famous projects are Gosford Park and Downton Abbey, but these only scratch the surface of his filmography. All told, he's been involved in almost twenty period films and shows, ranging from New York in the 1880s to London in the 1940s.

Not all of Fellowes's efforts succeed, but the best of them make for entertaining and immersive recreations of fascinating bygone eras (though juicy plots usually take precedence over historical accuracy). He's evidently fascinated by the manners and social norms of yesteryear, mining them for endless drama. More than that, he seems to be nostalgic for the past. "I did have a very strong sense, from when I was quite a young child, that I had just missed something," he has said. Consequently, fans of this subgenre will likely find something to enjoy among Fellowes's period shows. Here are all of his historical TV series, ranked.

7 'Titanic' (2012)

Starring: Linus Roache, Geraldine Somerville, Toby Jones, Maria Doyle Kennedy

"I can't see the English dropping the class system anytime soon. It's woven into their character." Fellowes's weakest foray into period TV is his retelling of the Titanic tragedy, released in 2012 to mark the centenary of the sinking. This four-part series intricately weaves the tales of multiple passengers aboard the doomed RMS Titanic, showcasing a cross-section of society—from the aristocracy to the working class. Essentially, it aims to be Gosford Park on the high seas.

This premise is certainly ambitious, but the show ultimately falls short of lofty intentions. The characters are not especially likable or compelling, and the plot is decidedly tepid (some intriguing use of flashback notwithstanding). Perhaps most of all, the series was bound to be a disappointment given the grandeur of James Cameron's version. It lacks that movie's scope as well as its emotional weight. In short, this rendition of history's most famous maritime disaster adds little to the conversation.

6 'Julian Fellowes Investigates' (2004)

Starring: Julian Fellowes, Carolyn Pickles, Geraldine James, David Calder

Image via BBC One

"In those male-dominated days, a single woman was never given an entry permit." Perhaps its creator's most unique project, Julian Fellowes Investigates is a docu-drama series that brings several historical mysteries to life with Fellowes' trademark narrative flair and attention to period detail. Each episode focuses on a different case, from an 1876 murder to 1920s poisonings. Fellowes plays himself as the host, guiding the audience through the intricacies of each case while actors reenact critical moments.

Essentially, the show is a fusion of true crime and period drama, though the latter element takes precedence. The forensic science is fairly weak here, with Fellowes reaching his conclusions based more on hunches and conjecture rather than vigorous analysis of the facts. Nevertheless, the dramatizations are well done, creating an immersive sense of various periods in British history. The acting is solid throughout, including a memorable appearance by Michael Fassbender in the first episode.

5 'The English Game' (2020)

Starring: Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope, Niamh Walsh

"You and I are going to make history." With this one, Fellowes turns his attention to the origins of modern football. The English Game explores the sport's transition from a pastime for the elite to an international phenomenon. Set in the late 19th century, the series follows two key figures: Arthur Kinnaird (Edward Holcroft), a gentleman footballer from a privileged background, and Fergus Suter (Kevin Guthrie), a working-class Scottish player who becomes one of the first professional footballers. Their personal and professional lives intersect as they navigate class divides, economic struggles, and the evolving landscape of the sport.

This premise had a lot of potential but, again, the show stumbles somewhat in its execution. For example, some of the plot developments are far-fetched and melodramatic, and a few of the football details are inaccurate. That said, soccer fans will probably enjoy its peak into the early days of the world's most beloved game.

The English Game Genre Historical Sports Drama Debut Date March 20, 2020

4 'Doctor Thorne' (2016)

Starring: Tom Hollander, Stefanie Martini, Harry Richardson, Rebecca Front

Image via ITV

"I'd like a man who thinks like a gentleman, but whether he is one or not doesn't matter much to me." Adapted from a novel by English writer Anthony Trollope, Doctor Thorne tells the story of a kind-hearted and principled physician (Tom Hollander) who lives in the fictional English village of Greshamsbury with his orphaned niece Mary (Stefani Martini). She falls in love with Frank Gresham (Harry Richardson), the heir to the Gresham estate, but their relationship is tested by the pressures of wealth and status.

The plot runs out of steam in the last episode, but Doctor Thorne is still enjoyable as a recreation of 1850s England. The fictional setting is both gorgeous and full of juicy drama. Indeed, despite the idyllic exterior, this community has more than its fair share of dysfunction and violence. All told, the show features romance, dark secrets, and class commentary, anchored by a winning performance from Hollander (Pride & Prejudice, In the Loop).

3 'Belgravia' (2020)

Starring: Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve, Harriet Walter

Image via MCM+

"My daughter is a jewel, as far above you as the stars." Fellowes adapted this historical drama from his own novel. Belgravia (named after the affluent district where much of the drama unfolds) is an opulent portrait of 19th-century London, focusing on two families, the wealthy but socially ambitious Trenchards and the aristocratic Brockenhursts, whose lives become intertwined through secrets, lies, and a shared connection to a hidden child born out of wedlock.

Real historical figures and events feature, like the Duchess of Richmond's ball and the Battle of Waterloo. These are realized through sumptuous sets, meticulously recreated costumes, and a mosaic of intertwined plotlines. Finally, solid performances carry the show over the finish line, including from talents like Alice Eve, Tom Wilkinson, and Harriet Walter. Put another way, Belgravia may not win over any new converts to British period drama, but it'll please Downton Abbey viewers looking to get their next aristocratic-centered fix.

2 'The Gilded Age' (2022-)

Starring: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Louisa Jacobson

Image via Max

"You don't seem to me to be a person governed by petty rules." With The Gilded Age, Fellowes takes his historical talents to the United States. This show is set in 1880s New York, a time of immense wealth accumulation and rapid social change. At the center of the story is the young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) who moves to the big city after the death of her father. There, she quickly becomes embroiled in the societal battles between old money and the new industrial elite.

The Gilded Age is maximalist in the best way, boasting outsized personalities, a full orchestra soundtrack, elaborate costumes, and lively dialogue. Plus, it deftly weaves real people into the story, becoming a vivid snapshot of an important moment in American history. The characters are fittingly complex, drawn in shades of gray rather than neatly divided into heroes and villains. They're wonderfully brought to life by performers like Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, and Cynthia Nixon.

1 'Downton Abbey' (2010-2015)

Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Jim Carter

Image via ITV

"I'm too old-fashioned to believe that what I want is the only thing that matters." When it comes to the best Fellowes shows, nothing can top smash-hit Downton Abbey, his most enjoyable tale of class conflict. Set in the early 20th century, the series spans pivotal historical events, including the sinking of the Titanic, World War I, and the advent of the Jazz Age, all of which impact the lives of both the aristocracy and their servants.

Fellowes's writing is at its sharpest here, but really it's the performances that make Downton Abbey shine. A veritable who's-who of British stars appear here, including Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Lily James, Imelda Staunton, and Elizabeth McGovern. Sure, the show is fundamentally a soap opera, but it's gorgeously made and bursting with charm, certainly one of the best period drama series of all time. Fans of the show are in luck, as a third Downton Abbey movie is currently in development.

