Julian Fellowes is a British actor, writer, and director who excels at costume dramas. His journey in the entertainment industry began with acting, but his transition to writing truly revealed his strengths. He gained attention for penning the Oscar-winning Gosford Park, which he followed with a string of period dramas. Fellowes then produced his most popular work of all with the TV show Downton Abbey, a global hit.

Like many successful writers, Fellowes has very much found his niche—in this case, deeply British period pieces with snappy dialogue. His work often explores the complexities of British aristocracy, in particular, blending drama with keen social commentary. He's clearly well-schooled in history and mines different time periods for drama. Plus, he's got a remarkable ability for ensemble storytelling, keeping multiple narrative threads going at once. Here are all of his period drama films, ranked.

10 'Piccadilly Jim' (2004)

Directed by John McKay

"We're dancing awfully close." Piccadilly Jim is a whimsical comedy set in the 1930s, following the misadventures of Jim Crocker (Sam Rockwell), an American cartoonist living in London. He's famous for his wild lifestyle and cheeky cartoons that satirize high society, much to the dismay of his wealthy family. But Jim's carefree existence is turned upside down when he falls for Ann Chester (Frances O'Connor), who despises him due to his cartoon's mockery of her family.

The movie was adapted from a novel by P.G. Wodehouse, and the source material is a good fit for Fellowes's writing style. It's at its best when it's just being farcical, serving up exaggerated characters and madcap antics. The story is a bit messy and, at times, lackluster, but the gorgeous costumes and sets do a lot to compensate. Plus, Rockwell is always a treat to watch, even when a film doesn't give him all that much to work with.

9 'Romeo & Juliet' (2013)

Directed by Carlo Carlei

"When he shall die, take him and cut him out in little stars." Fellowes also wrote the screenplay for this adaptation of the Bard's most famous play, though it controversially jettisoned almost all of the original dialogue. Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth take on the roles of the star-crossed lovers from long-feuding families. Damian Lewis, Natascha McElhone, Stellan Skarsgård, and Lesley Manville join them in supporting roles.

This project had potential but the end result is a decidedly mixed bag. The sets and costumes are enchanting, as one would expect, but for some reason, the movie is never as immersive as it clearly aims to be. Plus, the more modern elements and fresh dialogue are either compelling or sacrilegious, depending on the viewer. The leads are good, bringing a nice blend of innocence and maturity to the characters, but, overall, it's hard to see what Romeo & Juliet adds to the conversation, given how many cinematic adaptations of this tale there already are.

8 'Vanity Fair' (2003)

Directed by Mira Nair

"Revenge may be wicked, but it's perfectly natural." Reese Witherspoon leads the cast of this one as Becky Sharp, a determined and cunning orphan who uses her wit and charm to ascend the rigid social ladder of early 19th-century England. However, her pursuit of wealth and status comes at a moral cost. Through Becky's eyes, the viewer is introduced to a cast of colorful characters, including the naïve aristocrat Amelia Sedley (Romola Garai) and the dashing but morally ambiguous Rawdon Crawley (James Purefoy).

Once again, Fellowes adapted this screenplay from a classic novel, but some critics found that Vanity Fair watered down the source material too much, smoothing out its sharp edges. Indeed, the movie isn't as mean, messy, and hard-edged as the book, which disappointed a lot of fans. Witherspoon succeeds in making Becky a likable protagonist, but the film as a whole winds up being a little too one-note and milquetoast.

7 'Crooked House' (2017)

Directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner

"What's wrong with people in this house?" Crooked House is Fellowes's take on an Agatha Christie novel. Set in postwar England, the story centers on Charles Hayward (Max Irons), a private detective who is called to investigate the death of wealthy patriarch Aristide Leonides. As he delves into the case, he discovers a web of secrets, lies, and hidden motives, with every member of the household harboring a potential reason for murder.

Fellowes's script ably channels the charms of the novel, but some tepid direction weighs the film down. On the positive side, the performances are solid, especially from Glenn Close, Terence Stamp, and Christina Hendricks. Unfortunately, Crooked House may succeed a little too well in its Christie tribute. It winds up being the kind of movie that is sure to please the author's fans without necessarily appealing too much to general audiences. It's well-made but nothing the viewer hasn't seen before.