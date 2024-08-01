The Big Picture Robert Downey Jr's return as Victor Von Doom is a shocking yet necessary move to boost interest in Avengers movies.

Julian McMahon's portrayal of Doctor Doom in Tim Story's Fantastic Four films added charm and menace to the character.

Despite flaws, McMahon's dark charisma and evil intentions in the films honored Doctor Doom's comic book legacy.

The announcement that Robert Downey Jr. was set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is simultaneously a complete shock and the least surprising news that Kevin Feige could have told Hall H. It seemed like Downey Jr. was done with superhero movies forever after leaving on a high note in Avengers: Endgame and subsequently winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer. However, the lack of enthusiasm for the most recent heroes introduced in the “Multiverse Saga” era of the MCU meant that the next two Avengers films needed some serious star power to gain the interest of casual fans. While it will certainly be interesting to see what an actor of Downey Jr.’s caliber will do with the character, Julian McMahon embodied what a great on-screen version of Doctor Doom should look like in the Tim Story's two Fantastic Four films.

To say that The Fantastic Four has had a difficult time making it to the big screen would be a significant understatement. The first attempt at bringing Marvel’s “First Family” to life was Roger Corman’s low-budget 1994 film, which never saw an official theatrical release as it was ostensibly created to ensure that 20th Century Fox retained the rights to the character. 2015’s Fant4stic was a critical and box office disaster so reviled that it was almost immediately disowned by its filmmaker, Josh Trank; in many ways, the behind-the-scenes story about the film’s production was far more interesting than anything on screen. Story’s Fantastic Four films certainly had their flaws, but McMahon gave a genuinely menacing, fun performance that paid homage to the vast comic book history of one of Marvel’s greatest villains.

Julian McMahon Understood the Assignment as Doctor Doom in ‘Fantastic Four'

2005 was a much different era for superhero films, as, despite the success of the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises, studios were generally concerned about ensuring that their newest iterations were able to reach an audience outside of diehard comic book fans. The Fantastic Four films — 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer — whilst incorporating much of the science fiction lore that was hinted at in the comics, felt closer in tone to a wacky ensemble romantic comedy from the Judd Apatow era than anything else. However, McMahon was able to show the immediate menace that Doom represents and instantly made the films more exciting whenever he showed up on screen. In many ways, McMahon was able to show how Doom was the antithesis of the “First Family"; Reed (Ioan Gruffudd), Sue (Jessica Alba), Johnny (Chris Evans), and Ben (Michael Chicklis) have concerns about how their new abilities will be perceived by the public, but Doom simply wants to amass as much power as he can.

McMahon was able to chew the scenery as a villain who simply loved being evil, in what felt like an extended tribute to the original The Fantastic Four cartoon series from the 1960s. Not every Marvel supervillain needs a sympathetic backstory like Black Panther’s Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and it's actually rather refreshing to have a villain in a comic book film who is easily identifiable as bad news. The scripts for the Story films may have been lacking, but McMahon made up for their misgivings with some dark and brooding charisma. McMahon’s ability to openly declare Doom’s intentions, often to the shock of his underlings, helped to make the pacing more kinetic so that the films didn’t waste time on unnecessary exposition.

The Fantastic Four Movies Honored the Legacy of Doctor Doom

Although it was ultimately a franchise that didn’t get to release a third installment, Story’s Fantastic Four films were able to flesh out a compelling backstory for Doom. While Doom’s Latverian heritage is only hinted at in the first film, McMahon is able to show how his upbringing colored him into the ambitious CEO of Von Doom Industries that he becomes. Due to his immense business success, significant intelligence, and inherent privilege, Doom considers himself to be better suited to take on the responsibilities of superpowers than anyone else. While Reed and Sue are far more skeptical about how their powers will change their family dynamic, Doom immediately begins thinking about pursuing his more malevolent ambitions. While the Fantastic Four films were fairly family-friendly, a moment where Doom executes his assistant (Hamish Linklater) when first toying around with his powers gets into the darker side of the PG-13 rating.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer is a genuinely good sequel that gives McMahon the opportunity to show a more manipulative side of Doom. After being embarrassed by his loss to the Fantastic Four after their battle in New York in the first film, Doom reappears to callously offer the United States government assistance in order to gain more information about the Silver Surfer (Doug Jones), and more specifically, the powerful board that gives him the ability to affect the world’s weather patterns. The ability of a villain to somehow return without ever having to face the consequences of their actions is a classic trope in comic book storytelling, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer examines how truly ridiculous the notion of Doom’s return actually is. If fans were looking for a bad guy that would genuinely inspire boos and hisses whenever he popped up, McMahon more than understood the assignment with his gleefully evil performance.

Tim Story’s Fantastic Four Movies Represent a Simpler Time in Superhero Cinema

Close

Given the state of “superhero fatigue” that the industry has been in, some of the older Marvel films made before the development of the MCU have been praised by critics and fans who may have initially judged them too harshly. The Fantastic Four films lacked the cynicism or ambitions of some of the later Marvel films, and surprisingly hold up very well when viewed for the guilty pleasures that they are. Deadpool & Wolverine indicated that nostalgia for these films is strong thanks to the cameo appearance by Evans as the Human Torch; if the MCU was truly interested in honoring these films’ legacy, then McMahon would get a shot at showing up in the Multiverse.

Fantastic Four is streaming on Disney+ in the United States.

