She also talked about what it was like picking the 'E.R.' pilot over more episodes of 'Homicide' and if she was nervous she made the wrong decision.

With The Morning Show Season 2 now streaming Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Julianna Margulies about joining the Emmy-winning drama series as the character Laura Peterson. During the interview, she talked about why she wanted to join the show, what it was like doing scenes with Reese Witherspoon and why she loved working with her, how her character is a calm presence in the midst of the chaos, what was it like working with director Mimi Leder again after so many years, how showrunner Kerry Ehrin gave her an outline of her character on the show which included a 20-year history up until we meet her on the series, and more. In addition, she talked about what it was like picking the E.R. pilot over doing more episodes of Homicide and if she was nervous that she made the wrong decision.

The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world. The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino.

Julianna Margulies

Was she nervous when she picked doing the E.R. pilot instead of doing more Homicide episodes?

How much did they tell her about her character’s arc on The Morning Show before she signed on?

How showrunner Kerry Ehrin gave her an outline of her character on the show which included a 20-year history up until we meet her on the series.

How her character is a calm presence in the midst of this storm of chaos with the other characters.

What was it like working with Mimi Leder again after so many years?

How she had relationships with both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon prior to joining the series.

What it was like working with Witherspoon and the relationship between their characters.

