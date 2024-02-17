The Big Picture Julianne Hough will not join the current Dancing With The Stars tour due to a scheduling conflict.

It was recently announced that Julianne Hough will not be joining her fellow professional dancers on the upcoming leg of the Dancing With The Stars tour. The tour kicked off in January as eight of the pros from the reality dance competition show set out to perform all over the country. Julianne was set to join the tour within the coming weeks for a select few shows.

When it was first announced that the pro dancers would be headed on tour again, it was revealed that certain shows would have special guests performing as well. The eight pro dancers who are performing on the entire tour include Danielle Karagoch, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold and Gleb Savchenko. On the first leg of the tour, couple Val Chmerkovsiy and Jenna Johnson as well as season 32 Mirrorball Champion and Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez all joined the show.

After Jenna, Val and Xochitl finished their portion of the tour, Artem Chigvintsev and his season 32 partner, The Bachelorette Charity Lawson, set out to perform with the group. Then, when their two-week stint is over, Harry Jowsey will finish off the tour with the cast. Julianne was initially set to perform at select shows throughout February.

Fans Are Disappointed Julianne Won’t Be on Tour

Being one of the original dancers on the show, Julianne has been on numerous Dancing With The Stars tours; however, it has been many years since she hit the road with the rest of the cast. Julianne has not been a pro since season 8, but later took on the role as a judge, and most recently became Alfonso Ribeiro’s co-host. Because of this, it was a big deal that Julianne would be performing on select tour dates this year. So much so, that some fans bought tickets specifically to the shows she would be at just to see her, despite how far they’d have to travel. Unfortunately, Julianne will no longer be joining the cast on tour.

In a statement originally shared by the DWTS Tour Instagram page, it was revealed that Julianne had to cancel her tour dates due to a scheduling conflict. Julianne explained, “Due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up, and I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates.”

In the statement, Julianne revealed how deeply upset she was to be missing out on her set tour dates. She continued to explain how much she loves her fans and the entire Dancing With The Stars community. While she knew that many fans would be upset about this announcement, Julianne assured them that they were still in for a good show. She said, “I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won’t want to miss.”

Julianne Remains a Fan-Favorite on 'DWTS'

At first, fans were under the impression that Julianne dropped out of the tour due to her sister-in-law's recent health scares. Julianne’s brother, and Dancing With The Stars judge, Derek Hough is married to Hayley Erbert. In December 2023, Hayley had a frightening health scare in which she was rushed into emergency craniectomy surgery. Needless to say, Hayley has been on a long health journey since then.

When it was announced that Julianne would not be setting out on tour as planned, some fans feared that her sister-in-law's health had taken a turn for the worse, resulting in Julianne’s decision to back out of the tour. Fortunately, that is not the case, Derek and Hayley recently released a video speaking briefly about the last few months and assuring fans that Hayley is on the road to recovery. This reassurance made fans rethink this initial speculation that Hayley's health had something to do with Julianne's sudden removal from the tour.

Julianne is not the only one who is upset she will be missing out on the current leg of the Dancing With The Stars tour. Many fans were left highly disappointed and somewhat frustrated by the news. It was such a big deal that Julianne would be joining the tour that some fans were planning on traveling to her shows while others spent a good chunk of money on tickets just to see her perform. It is unclear what projects Julianne is currently working on that caused the scheduling conflict resulting in her no longer being able to join her fellow professional dancers on tour. Dancing With The Stars was recently renewed for season 33. Julianne, along with Alfonso, are expected to co-host the new season yet again. If she is hosting the upcoming season, there is a chance she will join next year's tour instead.

