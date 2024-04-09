The Big Picture Julianne Moore joins James McAvoy in action thriller Control, based on acclaimed podcast Shipworm.

Fresh off her acclaimed turn in May December, Julianne Moore has found her next project. She is joining James McAvoy in the action thriller Control. Deadline reports that Moore has joined the cast of the Studiocanal film, which is expected to begin production later this month in Berlin.

Based on the acclaimed podcast Shipworm from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, Control will star McAvoy as Dr. Conway, a troubled man who becomes even more so when he wakes up with a mysterious voice in his head, courtesy of a mechanical earpiece he was implanted with in his sleep. The voice has orders for him - and if they aren't followed, there will be dire consequences for Dr. Conway and his family. Moore's role is being kept under wraps for now, but she will play an important character Dr. Conway has to contend with. The film will be directed by German director Robert Schwentke, who is no stranger to the action genre; his resume includes Flightplan, Red, and Snake Eyes.

Who is Julianne Moore?

The North Carolina-born Moore had her first on-screen roles in soap operas, earning a Daytime Emmy for her role in As The World Turns. After a string of small appearances in films like The Hand that Rocks the Cradle and The Fugitive, Moore broke out with showy roles in Robert Altman's Short Cuts and Todd Haynes' Safe, leading to her becoming a staple of both art-house fare like Vanya on 42nd Street and big-budget blockbusters like The Lost World: Jurassic Park. She received four Oscar nominations for Boogie Nights, The End of the Affair, Far From Heaven, and The Hours, before winning Best Actress in 2015 for her role as a linguistics professor suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease in Still Alice. She can currently be seen in the Starz historical miniseries Mary and George, playing Mary Villiers. She is next set to star in Echo Valley, an Apple thriller with Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleason, and Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door, alongside Tilda Swinton and John Turturro.

Control will be produced by The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, who have a long-term overall deal with Studiocanal. Shipworm writer Akers adapted his podcast for the film, with revisions by Andrew Baldwin. Bronkie, who produced the podcast, will executive produce.

Control will begin production this month in Berlin; it has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.