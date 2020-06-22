Julianne Moore to Play Con Artist in New Apple-A24 Movie ‘Sharper’

Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to produce and star in the latest Apple-A24 collaboration Sharper, which will find her playing a con artist targeting billionaires in Manhattan.

There’s no director attached yet, but the spec script hails from The Sitter scribes Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, who will produce alongside Moore and her filmmaker husband Bart Freundlich, as well as Erik Feig of Picturestart. A24 will serve as the studio, though the film is expected to be released on Apple TV+.

Apple acquired the project in a competitive situation, and the streamer is already in business with Moore, who stars in its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, based on the novel by Stephen King. The book is deeply personal for King, who wrote all eight episodes, and entrusted J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot to produce alongside Warner Bros. Television.

Sharper is the latest addition to the Apple-A24 slate, which also includes Sofia Coppola‘s On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and Josephine Decker‘s adaptation of Jandy Nelson‘s YA book The Sky Is Everywhere. Apple’s upcoming releases include Tom Hanks‘ WWII movie Greyhound on July 10, and the Sundance-winning documentary Boys State, which the streamer will release in partnership with A24.

I’m a big fan of Moore, who is wildly talented, though I don’t always love her choices. Lately, we’ve just had different taste in material. Sharper sounds pretty intriguing though, and the idea of Moore playing a con artist who takes aim at the rich and powerful sounds right up my alley. Moore has received five Oscar nominations, winning her first Academy Award for her devastating turn as a professor with Alzheimer’s in Still Alice. The actress will soon be seen in Joe Wright‘s thriller The Woman in the Window, and she’s slated to star opposite Will Ferrell in Max Winkler‘s next movie Fruitcake. Click here to watch the latest trailer for The Woman in the Window, which remains undated.