Julianne Moore Says She’s Never Been Asked to Return for a ‘Jurassic’ Sequel

At this point, we’ve seen many of the cast members of the original Jurassic Park return for a sequel. Jeff Goldblum headlined The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Sam Neill led Jurassic Park III which also included a Laura Dern cameo, and now all three are set to have large roles in Jurassic World: Dominion. (In addition to a handful of others from the 1993 film.) Yes, the first Jurassic Park movie is on another level compared to all of the installments that came after it, but if you read my Jurassic Park movies ranked list, you know that I’m a firm believer that every single film in this franchise has something to offer. (Yes, even Jurassic Park III.)

That being said, I couldn’t help but wonder, why not bring back key characters from other Jurassic movies, beyond the 1993 original? No, I’m not clamoring for the return of the Kirbys (Téa Leoni and William H. Macy), but do you know who really would make a whole lot of sense to bring back? Julianne Moore’s Dr. Sarah Harding from The Lost World. First off, it’s Julianne Moore we’re talking about here. Any ensemble would benefit from her being part of it! But on top of that, the character made a big impression in the film franchise and also has knowledge, experience and holds tight to certain principles that could be of great value given the state of the world in Dominion.

With all of that in mind, is it really possible that Moore has never been approached to reprise the role as the franchise forges forward and grows? Unfortunately, that is the case. Here’s what Moore told me during our chat for her upcoming release, The Glorias, when asked if she’s been approached to return and if she has any interest:

“Yeah, Sarah Harding. Maybe she’s not done yet. I don’t know. But no one has approached me. That’s ok! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!”

If there was ever a time for someone high up on the Jurassic food chain to read one of these interviews, now would be it. If the interest is there for Moore – and it does seem like that’s the case – hopefully there’s still a chance for a Sarah Harding return.

Clearly this Jurassic conversation was only a very small part of our interview, so be sure to keep an eye out for my full chat with Moore and Lorraine Toussaint on The Glorias coming to Collider soon!