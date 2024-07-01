The Big Picture Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock will star in Netflix's limited series, Sirens.

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, Sirens explores themes of women, power, and class.

Emmy Award-winning director Nicole Kassell joins as director and executive producer.

A powerhouse trio will call audiences to Netflix in droves as it’s been reported that Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock are set to star in the streamer’s limited series, Sirens. Keeping that feminine energy going, Sirens is created by Molly Smith Metzler, who recently struck gold with the platform through her series, Maid, and has Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment backing it. Pulling the production from the stage to the screen, Metzler originally wrote the show’s story as a play titled Elemeno Pea, back during her days studying at Juilliard. Following the staggering success of Maid, the creative signed an overall deal with Netflix, and Sirens is set to be the first title to come from that contract. Emmy Award-winning director, Nicole Kassell, joins the team as the helmer of the title’s first two episodes as well as an executive producer. You’ve undoubtedly already seen Kassell’s handiwork in projects such as Watchmen, Better Call Saul, The Americans, The Leftovers, Westworld, and more.

With strong personalities focused on wealth and power, the logline for Sirens reads,

“Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

Three Strong Leads For a Show About Strong Women

Judging by the official description of Sirens, audiences can expect a series filled with intense personalities and themes about class systems, with all three of the leading stars more than able to hold their own in the Netflix project. Sirens serves as the latest collaboration between Moore and the streamer as she recently appeared in Todd Haynes’ psychological drama, May December, opposite Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. On the small screen, audiences have most recently caught the actress scheming and dreaming alongside Nicholas Galitzine in Starz’s miniseries, Mary and George.

Fahy will have no problem easing back into the highlife in Sirens as her recent role in Season 2 of Mike White’s The White Lotus saw her leaving her worries behind at the titular resort’s Italian location. The actress landed an Emmy nomination for her work in the production and will first pair up with Netflix, Nicole Kidman, and Dakota Fanning in The Perfect Couple before Sirens arrives.

Alcock set the world ablaze last year in the first season of HBO’s critically acclaimed hit, House of the Dragon, playing a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first batch of episodes. Since then, the young star’s career has blown up as she’s currently busy filming alongside James Gunn’s stacked cast for Superman, in which she’ll appear as Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl.

As of right now, Sirens hasn’t set a release date but stay tuned to Collider for more information.