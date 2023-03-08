Apple has expanded its original film slate with the addition of what will potentially count among the buzzy titles of the next awards season. The studio has announced that a new original thriller feature, Echo Valley is in the works with Mare of Easttown creator, Brad Ingelsby on board to provide an original screenplay. The film has landed its stars in Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and Emmy Award-nominee Sydney Sweeney who will play mother and daughter Kate and Claire Garrett.

A fusion of drama and thriller, much of Echo Valley will be set on a titular Echo Valley Farm described as "twenty-two secluded, picturesque acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania." Kate resides on the farm where she "spends her days boarding and training horses" all while "reeling from a personal tragedy." Her quiet farm life is upended when "Late one night, her wayward daughter, Claire (Sweeney), arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood." The official synopsis further reveals that "Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child."

Echo Valley extends Moore's relationship with AppleTV+ which began with the mini-series, Lisey's Story an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name where she played the lead titular role. Her next Apple project is the recently released psychological thriller, Sharper which she also produced. Regarded as one of the finest actresses of her time, Moore is best recognized for embodying emotionally complex characters. For her performance as an Alzheimer's patient in Still Alice (2014) she earned the Academy Award for Best Actress. From big-budget movies like The Hunger Games to indie projects, Moore has demonstrated range across several genres. Counting among her upcoming projects are the romance drama, May December starring Natalie Portman, and the historical mini-series, Mary & George.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: ‘Americana’: Sydney Sweeney-Starring Dark Comedy Sets SXSW Premiere

Sweeney has been on a tear since she turned heads with her performance in the shows Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid's Tale. She's been a part of recently acclaimed shows including Euphoria and The White Lotus both of which earned her Emmy nods. She recently earned resounding applause for her performance as the real-life figure, Reality Leigh Winner in Reality which is described as her best performance yet. She is set to make her superhero debut as Julia Carpenter in the upcoming Marvel movie, Madame Web.

The Production Team Behind Echo Valley

Echo Valley is a production of Apple Studios in collaboration with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Films and Kevin Walsh's The Walsh Company. Ingelsby who's previously collaborated with Scott Free on projects including Our Friend (2019) will equally produce alongside Michael Pruss with whom she collaborated on the original story. The film will reunite the trio of Walsh, Scott, and Ingelsby who worked together on American Woman (2015). Echo Valley will be directed by BAFTA Award-winner Michael Pearce known for Beast and Encounter.

The film will be executive produced by Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer, and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme will also executive produce through Black Bicycle Entertainment, while Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce.

With a formidable team assembled for Echo Valley, all looks set for the creation of yet another critical hit from Apple Studios. Other upcoming highly-anticipated projects from the streamer include Killers of the Flower Moon, The Instigators, and Napoleon.

Filming for Echo Valley is scheduled to begin this summer. Scroll further for the trailer for Moore's latest Apple feature, Sharper.