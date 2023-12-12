The Big Picture Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore have a longstanding creative partnership spanning over a quarter of a century, delving into the depths of suburban America and exposing the dark underbelly of the American dream.

Moore's captivating performances in Haynes's films, including May December, showcase her ability to play complicated, disturbed women.

Haynes and Moore utilize her beauty as a weapon in their films, often portraying her as a maternal figure and exploring the realities and complexities of everyday women living within the constraints of ordinary life.

Nightmares often appear as dreams at the beginning of American director Todd Haynes's films. And there is no better person to encapsulate the beauty of a dream than the enchanting Julianne Moore. But it’s all an illusion, and so is she. Known for taking those picture-perfect, dreamlike women and slowly submerging them in rotting beauty, happiness, and health, she's been hailed as one of the finest actors of her generation. Moore has made a career out of playing difficult, disturbed women experiencing breakdowns. In Haynes's films, her classic beauty makes it all the more unsettling as she's presented initially as the ideal American dream before he completely tarnishes that illusion. The pair is undeniably feminist, and they have deconstructed a once shallow conception of mothers and wives to expose the underbelly that lives underneath, which can be just as dark, wanting, and cruel as any mobster or criminal.

Haynes and Moore are well aware of the image she presents on screen, and they utilize her beauty like a weapon. Oftentimes portraying a maternal figure in all of Haynes's films, Moore has always been interested in playing everyday women who face problems within the constraints of the ordinary life. The pair have developed a legendary, mythical-like partnership in Hollywood, and it's lasted over a quarter of a century. They're like an independent, melodrama version of the beloved Martin Scorsese-Robert De Niro partnership, and together they've explored the depths of suburban America and the death of the American dream. Moore and Haynes first teamed up in 1995 with the melodrama horror film, Safe. Since then, they've gone to make three more films together, including Far From Heaven, Wonderstruck, and most recently, May December. Time and time again, Haynes's material takes Moore's talents to heights no other director can quite reach, nor understand. It's like they have their own secret, artistic relationship with one another, and each performance Moore turns in under Haynes's direction continuously proves to be her best.

Haynes and Moore Are One of Hollywood's Most Prolific Partnerships

When Safe debuted in 1995, it was like a light bulb had gone off all across Hollywood. Moore finally had her first role as a leading lady, and Haynes was on his way to becoming a household name in the film business. Moore stars as Carol White, a subdued, off-putting housewife living in a big home in Southern California who is inexplicably getting sicker and sicker. Allergic to the world around her, Haynes offers a powerful commentary about the state of the world's environment and the implications it has on the future of our planet. The film received various awards and nominations, including at the Independent Spirit Awards, and is now considered a feminist masterpiece. Safe was Moore's announcement that she was a serious actor to be reckoned with. Her first lead role as a wife slowly rotting in front of our eyes on camera is an unforgettable performance, and worth revisiting. In the years since, Moore has been hailed as one of Hollywood's most fearless actors and has tackled difficult roles that explore troubled women amid crises and despair.

While Safe was the pairs' breakthrough, it was their follow-up film, Far From Heaven, that established the duo as one of Hollywood's best. Moore stars as Cathy, a 1950s housewife who discovers that her husband is gay, and slowly becomes more isolated from her stifling, ostensibly picture-perfect suburban life. As she begins a friendship with her Black gardener, Raymond, portrayed by a fantastic Dennis Haysbert, the racism that lives within the town causes devastating consequences. As she becomes awakened to the world around her and begins to become disenchanted with it, Moore nails the role of a wife who was once welcomed by everyone in society only to find herself isolated and alone. For once, Moore plays the outsider, and her breakdowns and revelations are both chilling and invigorating to witness. Moore received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, while Haynes was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

Though they went their separate ways for quite a while during the 2000s, they eventually found their way back to each other in the 2017 thriller film, Wonderstruck. Once again, Moore plays maternal figures in the film, and though her dual roles are relatively small compared to the main characters, they're the beating heart of the film. Starring as both a deaf librarian in the 1970s and a silent-era film star in the 1920s, Haynes makes his muse quite literally our muse too. She stuns on the silver screen as a long-forgotten movie star, projected to hundreds of strangers in a quiet theater. Every single person watching, young or old, can't help but fight the tears rolling down their face as the ingénue on screen delivers a gut-wrenching performance as she fights to save her infant child in a storm. She may only be in the film briefly, but in that scene alone, Haynes argues that no role is too small for Julianne Moore. Moore would eventually go on to win the Oscar for Best Actress in 2015 for her extraordinary work in Still Alice, and her latest venture into the world of Todd Haynes is the best role she has had since.

Julianne Moore Gives a Career-Best Performance in ‘May December'

May December is Haynes and Moore's latest collaboration that explores the nightmares that live underneath the surface in American suburbia. Sure, a couple can live in a nice house with three children all going off to college, but they can also receive constant boxes of feces delivered to their front porch steps. There is a Lynchian quality in Todd Haynes as he reveals the rot residing in rose bushes and pies in nice homes. He loves to deconstruct the American dream just like David Lynch, among white picket fences, beautiful, red-lipped housewives, and blue skies. Relishing these beautiful ideals by turning them into nightmares, Lynch embraces fantastical, supernatural forces, while Haynes’s films are uncomfortably rooted in reality. Never has that been more clear than in May December. from its premiere at Canne in May to its arrival on Netflix earlier this month, and it has captivated audiences everywhere as it is loosely based on a notorious American scandal that happened back in the 90s.

Julianne Moore stars as housewife and baker, Gracie Atherton-Yoo, and though in present-day her biggest daily crisis is whether she has enough hot dogs for a cookout, her life used to be much more chaotic. Back in the 90s, she was arrested for having sex with her 13-year-old co-worker, Joe Yoo, who worked in a local pet store with her. The media portrayed the assault as a scandalous affair instead of a predator preying upon a child, and she wound up having three children with Joe, beginning when he was 13. Once released, she and Joe married, and the film begins as they're preparing to send their two youngest children to college. When acclaimed Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) arrives at their home to study Gracie as she gets ready to portray her in a film that follows the scandal back in the 90s, the past comes roaring back. Loosely inspired by the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau, Moore and Portman are electrifying together, and Charles Melton gives a gutwrenching, breakout dramatic performance as Gracie's husband, Joe.

Over 25 years of friendship and film, Moore is always the hero of Hayne's films. That is what makes her harrowing, incredible performance at the center of May December so jarring. As one of the film industry's most beloved leading ladies known for playing complicated women who have hearts of gold, she does a complete 180. Here, Hayne presents Moore with something truly nasty and spiky to chew on, and she absolutely relishes it. May December is a testament to their creative partnership, and after all these years, they are far from being done with exposing daily horrors hidden in plain sight. Moore's manipulative breakdowns where she berates Joe in private are melodrama to the fullest, but it's not camp, despite what various viewers on social media believe. She has been an abuser of Joe for so many years, and her quiet, controlling behavior utilized by just a slight squint in her eye is why Moore is the perfect woman for the role. If the film proves anything, it is that she and Haynes are still coming up with new inventive ways to twist the everyday tasks we do into something cinematic, thrilling, and disturbing.

Julianne Moore Will Always Be Todd Hayne's Greatest Muse

Some mistake Haynes's films for over-the-top extravaganzas all for the sake of being over the top, but they are incorrect. Haynes's films are character-driven melodramas, a lost art that is not found often in cinema these days. In the golden age of Hollywood, melodrama was the most popular kind of film, where the likes of Marlon Brando, James Dean, and Vivien Leigh would burst out in fury like they were on fire. That kind of acting is rarely seen today. Todd Haynes is a bonafide cinephile with a love for old movies, and Moore is a modern master of melodrama. But, instead of continuing the overbearing acting of the 40s and 50s, her performances are deep-rooted in reality, which is what makes it all the more unsettling when she explodes. May December is a bubbling provocative blast that implores viewers to go back and watch the films that came before, and how Haynes and Moore have continuously turned silces of heaven into hell.

