There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who see cooking as a chore, and those who don't. Both viewpoints are valid, of course. Julie Powell, who unfortunately passed away recently, was certainly one of the latter. A food writer whose claim to fame was her Julie/Julia project from 2002, a blog chronicling the challenge she set herself to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child's Mastering The Art of French Cooking.

Though Child herself was ambivalent toward the endeavor, Powell was a trailblazer in the infant days of social media, likely inspiring others who are not career chefs to open up their food journey to an online audience. The Julie/Julia project gained such a significant following that the blog quickly became a book, and that book became a movie.

Julie & Julia was the last feature Nora Ephron wrote, produced, and directed. Released in 2009, it follows the intertwining stories of Julie as she balances the challenge with her work and marriage, and Julia as she masters the art of French cooking in Paris. Neither of these women knew that cooking would become their careers, as much as they loved to both cook and eat, until their late 20s and late 40s respectively, and we follow the beginnings of their success stories simultaneously. Child's education as the only woman in Cordon Bleu, her and her collaborators writing and rewriting a cookbook together and fighting with publishers, and Julie's 365 days of French cooking, as she makes mistakes, learns from them, and persists through all.

The highlight of this film to many is Meryl Streep's performance as Julia Child, once again showing what an incredibly capable actress she is, as Child is only one of several real people Streep has played. It's a sweet little period piece; she and Stanley Tucci as her husband Paul Child have wonderful chemistry. It gives the credit where credit is due, as far as Child not creating her magnum opus alone. Julie's story, on the other hand, is usually overlooked by people as a mid-tier rom-com, with some people responding extremely negatively to her character. Played by Amy Adams, Julie Powell is a cubicle worker who, struggling with ADHD, finds something that she can commit to for a full year to escape the rigamarole of her everyday life, while learning something new. Powell herself had written about how jarring it was to see a fictional version of herself on screen, but as much as Streep shines in her role, people should be much kinder to Julie, especially as food influencer culture has come so far, for better or worse.

The Little Escapes of Good Food

If you love to eat, you must learn to cook. It's a fact so simple that it can go over people's heads sometimes, especially when the nicer dishes look so hard to make. You don't have to go to culinary school or be a line cook to make good food, and the process of making good food can be an incredibly therapeutic process. This is the crux of Julie's story, and it's a relatable one — life sucks sometimes. You may find yourself in a rut, and without the resources to make some big escape from that life, so you find little escapes within it. Julie & Julia makes the case that cooking is the perfect escape. In a world full of chaos, you can have almost complete control over something. Your actions are the only thing that changes the outcome of the meal, and there's something almost comforting to that when you spent your day getting yelled at over the phone at your low-level admin job. And while cooking as a job or career can be an incredibly stressful work environment, usually the only stakes a home cook has is their dinner, and possibly their kitchen.

Even if you'd done nothing that day, you can feel that sense of accomplishment when there is a finished dish in front of you, even more so if it actually tastes great. And given the source Julie uses through the movie, with French cuisine being infamously quite difficult for beginners, it's the sense of accomplishment you empathize with.

A Case For The So-Called "Weaker Half"

Although Julie is married in the film, and part of her plot line is the contentious relationship she has with her husband (Chris Messina) over her single-minded pursuit of her project, especially as it gains popularity, it doesn't make for a romantic story. This isn't Julie and Eric's story, this is Julie's story.Julie is the one who sought a challenge that would fulfill her; she went out and looked for her own escape from reality, rather than waiting for it to come to her. She made the decision to challenge herself, and she managed to do it for a whole year, I envy Powell for what she was able to achieve. Keeping up long-term projects is an uphill battle for many, and her blog at first was not for fame, nor for a book deal, but to keep track of herself. Her goals were noble, she shared her experiences authentically with no pretense of being a professional chef, and her attachment to Julia Child is something we can all relate to.

We all have our heroes, someone in our lives that we have a deep, meaningful connection to. As much as critics called the fictional Julie a clout chaser, riding on Child's coat tails, people tend to forget that clout-chasing wasn't a thing in 2002. No one expected to get famous on the internet back then, people just talked into a void, and then sometimes others would listen. Julia's story reflects Julie's in that way — she was a government worker who moved to Paris with her husband, and she learned to cook to challenge herself, to find something that would drive her, and more than anything she adored food. She did not start off wanting to write a cookbook, just as Julie didn't start this challenge wanting to be famous, though it's in the back of every creator's mind if we're really honest with ourselves. They wanted a challenge, and they wanted to make good food.

This film looks gorgeous in its cinematography of French cuisine — when it's not on the floor or in the sink, that is — and it shows how food can connect people, even decades and countries apart. Powell started something really beautiful with the success of her blog. It helped her find her literary voice, and putting it in front of an audience gave her the motivation and incentive to persist through the whole challenge despite every meltdown and mess up. It reminds me of why I started working here. Anyone can cook, as the Pixar film Ratatouille once taught us, a good meal can fix almost any heartbreak, and Julie & Julia teaches us all to commit to a passion and challenge ourselves to be better.