Julia Child has had a surprising resurgence recently in entertainment media. Just last year, the documentary Julia was shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination, and this month HBO Max launched a new biopic series starring Sarah Lancashire as the famous chef and author (confusingly, also titled Julia). It perhaps doesn’t come as a shock that Child’s homestyle cooking became popular once more within the last few years; due to COVID-19 shutdowns that forced people to stay at home, easy-to-cook meals taught by an eccentric instructor were a great way to spend the time.

Julia Child is renowned for bringing French cooking to American households, and she became the first major “television chef” personality to launch a passionate following. Celebrity chefs like Alton Brown, Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, and Guy Fieri would never have taken off if it wasn’t for Child’s success in paving the way. Child proved that having a good meal could be relatively easy, and her personal insights and quirky sense of humor made her instructional programming fun to watch. Child’s book Mastering The Art Of Self-Cooking became a bestseller.

Perhaps when you think of the phrase “fan culture,” images of Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Marvel, or DC come to mind. However, Child’s nuanced methods of cooking, preparing, and serving delicious meals won her a loyal following among many viewers worldwide. Nora Ephron’s 2009 dramedy Julie & Julia tells the story of one such fan. Julie Powell (Amy Adams) was a New York writer who decided to spend a single year chronicling her attempts to cook Child’s recipes and embody her lifestyle. She published her findings into the memoir Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen (later retitled Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously).

The film tells the simultaneous stories of Julie’s attempts to share her story and the early stages of Julia Child’s (Meryl Streep) career. Julie desires nothing more than to honor her idol, but she learns a lot of tough lessons about what all that lifestyle entails. Although she experiences setbacks both personally and professionally, Julie comes out of the experience for the better. Julie & Julia shows a positive representation of fan culture; toxic qualities like ownership are completely absent. However, the film does show the drawbacks of obsession, and how Julie must cope with Child’s own response to what she’s done.

Julie decides to leave her grueling day job as a call center employee at the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, where she is forced to listen to emotional calls from 9/11 victims every day. She lives in a small apartment with her husband, Eric (Chris Messina), and decides to spend a year chronicling something she enjoys. It’s an ambitious venture, considering Julie knows almost nothing about cooking, blogging, or Child herself.

Julie & Julia shows how fans of a brand can connect with each other, and how the advent of Internet conversation allows people from different backgrounds to interact. The blog world was just launching in 2002 (when the film was sent), and Julie is amazed to find that her story is gaining traction. She enjoys discussing what she learns with her commenters and readers; they share recipes, tips, and anecdotes from their own personal experiences. Julie learns that writing the blog isn’t just beneficial to her own life; others are inspired by what she’s doing.

There’s an innocence to Julie’s joy, and the film thankfully shows a positive example of what a 21st century marriage looks like. Eric is entirely supportive of his wife’s new endeavor, and while he doesn’t push her outside her comfort level, he encourages Julie during her most ambitious endeavors. Eric’s loving support is shown in comparison to Child’s husband Paul (Stanley Tucci); both men are comfortable living in the shadow of their wife’s success.

It’s actually Julie who takes Eric for granted in their relationship as she experiences the drawbacks of her obsession. She insists that she has to follow every recipe exactly right, prepare it just the way that Child would, and follow things exactly according to her set schedule. The adjustment is rough; she’s working in a small apartment, and doesn’t have all the right resources at her disposal. Eric is left feeling alone as she spends each night arguing with strangers on her blog. When he sensitively questions whether she can cut back, Julie aggressively pushes him away even further.

However, Julie is forced to deal with reality when it slaps her in the face. After a full year of dedication, she anxiously awaits Child’s response. Every day, she dreams that she will be seen as worthy by her idol, building her into a monumental figure. Unfortunately for her, the only word she receives is a passing remark from a colleague, who informs her that Child wasn’t pleased with her posts. Julie is forced to reckon with this, learning that Child is simply human, just like her. She can’t assume anything about someone she’s never met. At the same time, she’s free to make her own decisions and apply Child’s lessons to fit her own life.

Julie learns the power of fandom and takes a positive lesson away from her experience; she can focus on the inspiration that Child provided, and not lash out when she doesn’t get recognition. Even if Child’s response is incredibly disappointing, Julie knows that everything that she learned has improved her mood, diet, and marriage. In an age where fans feel that their idols “owe” them a response, Julie & Julia shows how fans can learn when they’ve crossed a line.

