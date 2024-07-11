The Big Picture Big Brother is a unique reality TV show with houseguests evicting one another to win $750,000 prize.

Season 26 has an A.I. theme, impacting the decor and potentially introducing new game twists.

The show maintains staples like Zingbot and challenges to keep viewers engaged in old and new elements.

There is no other reality TV show like Big Brother. Houseguests move into the house where they'll evict at least one person every week. The two finalists who avoided or survived eviction will make their case to the jury of evicted players on why they should win the $750,000 prize. Viewers can see what's happening in the house in real-time on live feeds on the Paramount+ app, or watch the three edited episodes weekly.

Every season has a theme and for season 26 it's BB A.I. Host Julie Chen Moonves talked about what this means for the show. How much will things change, and how much will stay the same? We already saw how the theme changed the house decor, but the game might also have new twists.

Julie Chen Moonves Says 'Big Brother 26' Will Have New Elements

Image via CBS

CBS provided Collider with an interview with the host where she talked about season 26. "One of the big hot topics, controversial, some people love it, some people hate it--is artificial intelligence, A.I," she said. "But BB has their own way of doing things. Big Brother does things Big-Brother style. So this year it's BB A.I."

Luckily, the A.I. won't completely take away staples of the reality show like Zingbot. The robot character comes in later in the season to roast the houseguests. "Who doesn't love Zingbot?" Moonves asked. "Who doesn't love a good zing? And if you don't love a good zing, then you know what? You need a thicker skin because it's a joke." She says viewers return to Big Brother for challenges like OTEV, where houseguests get messy as they try to find answers to OTEV's questions, twists on the power of Head of Household, and showmances.

"You know when you go to a concert, and you're like, 'Ugh, don't sing the new stuff I don't know. Sing the stuff I know the words to!'" the host said. "So of course, you're gonna see stuff that you know and love...and you're gonna see new things." She said there will be "new hits, we hope you fall in love with that you can learn the words to quickly and old hits that we know work." Another thing that keeps the show fresh is the cast. We'll be getting new houseguests this season, which will be revealed closer to the premiere. Big Brother 26 two-night premiere is on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 at 9:00 PM, ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

