Last season we saw the first Survivor castaway in the Big Brother house. Cirie Fields placed fifth in the longest season ever of the reality series, with 100 days. The Survivor legend said repeatedly that Big Brother is harder than the survival game. The game of Big Brother hardly ever stops, which can be mentally draining for social strategy legends like herself. We don't know if anyone from the franchise will enter the house for season 26.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts Big Brother and enjoys her fellow CBS reality shows. She revealed several castaways she'd like to see try to win the $750,000 prize and one former houseguest she wants to see return. Perhaps she'll get what she wants in future seasons.

Julie Chen Moonves Wants These 4 ‘Survivor’ Stars on ‘Big Brother'

CBS provided Collider with a recorded interview with Moonves where she gave her casting wish list. "I'm old-school, part of me is like, can the first winner of Survivor, Richard Hatch, take it in here? I don't know...and then I'm like, the first showmance, right? Rob and Amber [Mariano], can Rob and Amber do it together and be in this house? I'm old-school I'd love to see any of those three people, or Susan Hawk."

Survivor legends seem to be everywhere lately. Cirie won The Traitors before competing on Big Brother. Rob, Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, and Tony Vlachos will follow in her footsteps by being in season 3 of The Traitors. So it's possible Rob could make the switch. Survivor also announced season 50 will have returning castaways, which could keep some other players from taking the chance on Big Brother.

The host also revealed that she wants Jessica Nickson from Big Brother 19 to get another shot at the prize. "I would love to see what she could do in this house just by herself. She's already got her man and her kids. You've got that now it's time to play the game." After all, Jessica met her husband, Cody that season and he was a major reason why the house turned on her. They were evicted, but later competed and won The Amazing Race.

CBS continues to tie its reality TV universe together. Big Brother 26 has the theme of BB A.I. and the premiere is split into two nights. The premiere is on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18 starting at 9 p.m. EST. The cast hasn't been revealed.

