Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for tax fraud, and it has changed their family's lives. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, is now taking care of the younger children, and she has been a voice for her parents to fans of the show. Whenever we wanted an update on how Todd and Julie were doing, Savannah would share their status with friends and fans on social media. It does include information on their court cases and their appeals to try to get them out of jail sooner.

Both were sentenced to prison but through Savannah, fans have learned that Todd and Julie were facing harsh conditions in prison. They were not being taken care of properly, and it led to Savannah being their spokesperson. Recently, Julie's case went through an appeal, and it seemingly has resulted in Julie getting out of prison sooner rather than later! Because of this, Savannah recognizes that her mother might need a little more time to adjust to her regular life again and Savannah is planning on staying with her until she has her life situated.

It Is a Huge Deal for the Chrisley Family

On her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she talked about her mother's appeal and what is going to happen when she comes back home from prison. For Savannah, she didn't think that Julie was going to do well with the adjustment. “She was like, ‘You know, you can’t leave me when I come home. Right?'” Savannah said. “And I was like, ‘What do you mean? She was like, ‘I mean, I know you wanna have your own life, and I want you to do that… But for the first few months, you’re gonna have to stay with me. Like, we’re gonna have to get adjusted.'”

Fans fell in love with the Chrisley family. Todd was loud and dramatic, his wife tried to tame him, their kids loved them and Todd's mom was a character all on her own. Seeing them head to jail and struggle to get treated like regular humans was hard for fans but Savannah has fought for her parents on the outside, and now we're seeing her success. Julie will be released as early as 2025, and we still don't know what the future holds for Todd. But at least this is a step in the right direction for the family.

