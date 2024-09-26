Julie Chrisley has received an update on her ongoing and drawn out fraud and tax evasion trial. Julie rose to fame with her family on the USA Network's popular reality TV series, Chrisley Knows Best. The series began in 2014 and focused on the lives real-estate tycoon Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie, and their family. In 2019, both Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. The couple denied all wrongdoing in the matter, but they were found to be guilty, and their prison sentences began in January 2023.

Todd received a sentence of 10 years, which he is serving at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie was sentenced to 7 years, which she has been serving at the Federal Correctional Institute Marianna. In September 2023, their sentences were reduced, as Todd was initially set to serve 12 years, and Julie's sentence was shortened by 14 months. The couple's attorneys have been working behind the scenes to appeal the verdict, and Julie just received a major update.

Julie Chrisley Apologizes For Her Crimes

Image via USA

Julie has been fighting for appeal since originally convicted, and on September 25, 2024, she appeared before a judge for yet another ruling to decide her fate. In April 2024, a judge granted Julie an appeal due to "insufficient evidence" and vacated her sentence, although Todd's sentence was upheld at the time. At the time, the judge ruled that the original trial judge had miscalculated Julie's sentence. However, yesterday at her re-sentencing hearing, the judge ruled that the original 84-month sentence was "sufficient." Her eldest children have been keeping attention on their parents' cases in the media, and have maintained that an injustice has been served when it comes to their mother's sentence, especially.

Prior to the ruling, Julie appeared before the court and offered a tearful apology, her first since the criminal proceedings against her began. She apologized for her actions that led to her being before the court, and also apologized to her family and her children for what they have had to endure in the aftermath of the trial. Julie observed, "I would like to say I've had years to think about what I've wanted to say and I'm sorry for my actions and situations that led us to where we are today." She continued by saying this has been the "most difficult period" of her life, and tearfully addressed her children, saying she could never repay them for what they have been through. After the sentencing, Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley called the ruling an "injustice" in an interview obtained by Entertainment Tonight and stated she would continue to fight for her family.

Chrisley Knows Best is available to stream on Peacock.

