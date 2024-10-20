It's been a difficult few years for Julie Chrisley, and things are not getting any easier. The Chrisley Knows Best star is appealing the seven-year prison sentence given to her by Judge Eleanor L. Ross in District Court. Julie and Todd Chrisley were convicted and sentenced on federal charges of tax evasion and bank fraud. The reality star has spent 21 months at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

Julie Chrisley and her legal team were confident that her prison sentence would be reduced following the initial sentencing was overturned, but the original sentence was reinstated. Additionally, her probation was increased from three years to five years. In a "very brief court filing," Chrisley and her team are appealing to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in downtown Atlanta.

Julie Chrisley Doesn't Feel She Played a Big Part in Fraud Scheme

Last month, members of Chrisley's legal team argued that Julie Chrisley was a "minor player" in the crimes that led to her and Todd's conviction. They went on to state that her "scattered offenses" were "dramatic mistakes." Federal prosecutors argued that Julie Chrisley's seven-year sentence should be reimposed as the former reality star was a "core part" of her various crimes. Additionally, her lack of accountability and apologies fr her actions, proved she lacked any remorse or admission of wrongdoing.

As she appeals, Chrisley is back in federal custody. With her bid to be released from prison early, Julie Chrisley's team continues to assert that the judge’s decision was “harsh” and “unreasonable.” Attorney Jay V. Surgent argued, “She should be treated as a regular defendant, which I don’t think she is because of her notoriety. I really do think it’s because of her fame.” Meanwhile, Todd Chrisley is serving his 12-year sentence in connection with the same crimes at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola with 16 months probation.

Chrisley Knows Best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

