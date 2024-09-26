It was a sad day for the Chrisley family on September 25, as the Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley was resentenced to seven years behind bars for fraud. However, Savannah Chrisley’s legal battle is far from over. With her mother not being granted the early release her family and her lawyer Jay Surgent anticipated, Savannah is more than keen to move on with another appeal, as revealed in a video that Entertainment Tonight obtained.

On Wednesday, September 25, Julie was resentenced to seven years in prison, meaning that her original sentence was upheld. Julie was resentenced as her original conviction was overturned, as there was not enough evidence to suggest that she had a significant role in the financial crime. Her husband and the Chrisley patriarch, Todd Chrisley, was also convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion and was originally sentenced to twelve years before it was reduced to ten. With both parents facing lengthy prison time, Julie’s resentencing verdict has been more than a blow to the family. The family has also dealt with another legal blow recently, following Kyle Chrisley’s arrest for aggravated assault, which he was charged with.

Savannah Chrisley Is Keen To Appeal the Sentence

Image via USA

In the lead-up to the resentencing hearing, Savannah did not stay quiet about how much she missed her mother. Previously, she opened up about always expecting “the worst” of her parents’ legal battle, as “a lot of things within this legal battle have not gone our way”. Now that she is keen to appeal the sentence, the legal battle will continue.

In the video, Savannah and Chase Chrisley addressed the ruling before the press. Blasting the verdict as an “injustice,” Savannah says, "I will continue to fight for my parents. And I will be as loud as I can possibly be because the judge clearly showed today that she was using my outspokenness to change a system that is so broken."

Savannah Chrisley Reacts to The Verdict

"I would love to know what steps she has taken to verify or maybe see if the information is accurate,” she continues, questioning the judge, “This judge has not done her research when it comes to the conditions [of the prisons my parents are in]." She notes that she is "very disappointed” before declaring that she will appeal the sentence within the next two weeks.

Alex Little, Julie’s attorney, also responded to the verdict. Also expressing their disappointment in the verdict, Little says, "I think we have a judicial system where Ms. Chrisley wins an appeal, her guidelines are substantially reduced, and the court doesn't give her a day of credit. I think when you just talk about public confidence in the courts, it's a concerning result. I think we're also incredibly disappointed by the personal attacks on family members, that's just uncalled for."

As Savannah declared that she would appeal, Little also stated that they are “evaluating our options about how to move forward”. With the possible appeal on Julie’s sentence, Savannah also previously mentioned her plan to “file the motion for 2255,” in another legal bid to reduce Todd’s sentence. As the Chrisley family and their attorneys attempt to move forward and appeal for Julie and Todd, readers can always stay updated with Collider for more updates regarding the Chrisley family.

Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.

Chrisley Knows Best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

WATCH ON PEACOCK