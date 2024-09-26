Chrisley Knows Best alum Julie Chrisley’s re-sentencing hearing takes place this week, and her legal team and her family hope for a more lenient sentence. To help the reality star receive a lighter sentence for her fraud conviction, her attorneys submitted a file ahead of her hearing. Among claims that her incarceration “aged” her and impacted her health, they also shared new insights on her experience in prison.

Previously, Julie and Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah Chrisley exposed the poor prison conditions, resulting in backlash from their inmates. She has since been her parents’ advocate. In the new filing that GazettExtra obtained, Julie’s attorneys claimed that her incarceration has been negatively impacting her health. “In the 20 months Mrs. Chrisley has been incarcerated, she has aged, her health has further deteriorated, her minor children suffer from the absence of their mother, and her parents and mother-in-law are sicker,” they stated.

The new filing was submitted mere days before Julie’s resentencing hearing, which takes place on September 25. Julie and Todd were convicted and sentenced to a total of two decades in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. After it was found that there was little evidence suggesting that Julie played a significant role in the crime, Julie’s conviction was overturned. However, she has still been found guilty of fraud.

Julie Chrisley’s Lawyers Are Working Overtime for a Possible Lenient Sentence

Alongside her negative experiences in prison, the filing also describes Julie as a “model inmate”. “Since the first day of her incarceration, Mrs. Chrisley has worked to better herself as an inmate and citizen and is poised to seamlessly re-enter society upon her release,” her attorneys, Alex Little and Zachary Lawson, stated. “She has worked continuously during her time as an inmate, including in the commissary, food service and laundry. Mrs. Chrisley currently works in two different positions in the facility. She also has taught classes to other inmates.” The filing also revealed that she has obtained a license to operate a forklift truck and has earned over 40 certificates for completing many programs while incarcerated.

The filing also includes letters from Savannah and her younger brother Grayson Chrisley. Savannah and Grayson both wrote letters to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, describing their lives as “unimaginably difficult”. Since their parents’ conviction, Savannah became a guardian of her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

“I beg you, Your Honor — please, send my mama home. I love Grayson and Chloe with all my heart, but no matter how much I provide for them, I know I can never truly give them what their mother can. I long for the day I can embrace my mother as a free woman again. They are brilliant, beautiful souls with the potential to change the world, and I don’t want this world to break them. But I can’t do it alone. I need my mother. We need her… As a single woman running a one-income household, it often feels like no matter how hard I work, it’s never quite enough.”

Grayson also wrote, “The last two years of my life have been the hardest years of my life. My sister, Savannah, has stepped up and taken care of my sister and I, but as I’m sure you can understand, it is not the same as having your mama.”

The news comes after it was reported that Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. There have also been several reports and speculations of Julie’s whereabouts since she was revealed to not be in custody. As the resentencing takes place this week, Julie is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, awaiting her hearing. In the letter, Savannah also shared more details on her mother’s whereabouts, as she had to “walk through a plane filled with men heckling her just to use the restroom at the back.”

“She chose to not eat or drink for the entire journey, just to preserve what little dignity she had left,” Savannah shared. “Since then, she has been transferred from facility to facility, allowed outside for only an hour a day. The isolation and deprivation are taking their toll on her mentally and physically.”

Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.

