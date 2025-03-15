Chrisley Knows Best alum Julie Chrisley is not giving up without a fight. According to WSB-TV2, Julie’s lawyer filed a new response to her September re-sentencing on Friday, demanding that her sentence should be vacated again. The file also requests a new judge “to ensure the reality and appearance of justice.”

In the filing, Julie’s lawyer claimed that her upheld sentence in September was in retaliation for Savannah Chrisley’s outspokenness about her mother’s treatment throughout her incarceration. “The court refused any downward variance while expressing displeasure with Savannah’s public statements,” the document read. “This sequence - a successful appeal, followed by judicial displeasure over public criticism, culminating in an increased sentence without objective justification - presents compelling evidence of vindictiveness requiring reassignment.”

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of fraud in 2022 and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. While Todd’s luck in the appeal process is down, Julie’s sentence was vacated in June 2024 since there was a lack of evidence regarding her role in the crime. However, on September 24 of the same year, Julie was resentenced to the same term, which caused outrage in the Chrisley clan. Since the resentencing, Savannah has continued to fight for her parents.

There Are Many Issues With Julie Chrisley’s Upheld Sentence