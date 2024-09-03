Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing is in a few weeks, but her whereabouts are currently unknown. Leaked screenshots that were posted on a Reddit forum last week state that Chrisley was not an inmate at the prison where she was serving her time for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion, and speculations and questions on her whereabouts have been spread online. Chrisley Knows Best fans speculated that Chrisley had moved to a different prison or was in the custody of the US Marshals. In a recent statement to Channel 2 Action News, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed that she was not in their custody.

“There are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody.',” BOP said in the statement. “Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.” BOP also states that for security reasons, her whereabouts cannot be disclosed.

This statement comes amid Chrisley’s pending resentencing hearing for her role in the tax evasion and bank fraud case that her husband Todd Chrisley is also serving time for. Chrisley appealed to have her resentencing on Zoom, due to the distance she will have to travel from the prison to court. However, the judge rejected her request to her daughter Savannah Chrisley’s dismay.

Julie Chrisley's Resentencing Hearing is on September 25

In 2022, the Chrisley Knows Best stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino were found guilty of conspiracy to commit tax evasion and bank fraud in 2006. They were sentenced to a combined sentence of over three decades in prison, with the Chrisleys sharing nearly two decades behind bars between them. Julie’s sentence was reduced, whereas Todd still has a decade to serve in prison.

The court of appeals also found “insufficient evidence” to support that Julie was heavily involved in the crime. Even though she did not have a significant role in the crime, she was still found guilty of fraud. Her resentencing has been scheduled for September 25.

Amid news of her rescheduling, Julie’s lawyer believes that her freedom could come sooner than many have expected. The Chrisley’s family lawyer, Jay Surgent, states that she could be free from prison by the spring or summer of next year, as her sentence was reduced by 10 months last year due to her good behavior. However, her daughter Savannah still expects the worst. Despite previously stating that she was preparing for her mother’s homecoming, she states that “a lot of things within this legal battle have not gone our way”.

Even though she may be out of prison by next year, a new legal fight looms. Julie was served legal papers in prison due to her son Grayson Chrisley’s involvement in a car accident. The Chriseys fought back in the lawsuit, but no further updates have since been reported.

