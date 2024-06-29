The Big Picture Julie Chrisley may be released early due to an unclear timeline of involvement in a fraud scheme.

Her lawyer believes she could be released next spring or summer, with a reduced sentence of 1-2 years.

Todd Chrisley is still working to reduce his sentence and get out of prison sooner, despite Julie's potential early release.

Julie Chrisley has been dealing with a lot lately. She was found guilty of fraud with her husband, Todd Chrisley. The couple, known for their show Chrisley Knows Best, were implicated in a $30 million fraud scheme. While Julie was initially sentenced to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation, in recent months, the Chrisleys have been intensifying their efforts to secure an earlier release from prison. Now, Julie may be released on a technicality. Or at least, that's what her lawyer is hoping happens.

Julie and Todd have been loudly talking about their prison situation. Speaking often through their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, the two have been vocal about what their lives are like behind bars. Both continue to try and reduce their sentences or get out sooner rather than later, and now this latest development may get Julie out as soon as next year. The court heard out Julie's appeal which stated that there was not a clear timeline of her involvement. The court agreed to appeal the sentencing and reduce Julie's stay behind bars.

Her lawyer, Jay Surgent, spoke with Radar Online about it and talked about the court ruling. "It's a big, big deal," he said, going on about how Julie could be released as soon as "next spring or summer." But while Julie could be released earlier, Surgent also thinks she will have to go to a halfway house close to her family for 6 months to a year after she is released. Her sentence could be "significantly knocked off by 1-2 years," Surgent said. He clarified “I believe she’s looking at a reduced sentence," and then said that Julie "is coming home soon."

What About Todd Chrisley?

Image via USA

This case in particular only benefits Julie. Todd, who has been also talking about how bad his prison life is, is still working towards getting out sooner rather than later. But Julie's sentence was already shorter than Todd's to begin with and now, because there isn't technically evidence to show how long she was involved, Julie will be released sooner.

As far as we are aware, Todd is still also fighting to have his sentence reduced, especially with how the prison has been treating him. Savannah has talked a lot about how her father is being threatened and bullied while locked up and Surgent and company have been working tirelessly to try and get him out of jail.

Chrisley knows best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

You can catch up on all the Chrisley drama by watching Chrisley Knows Best on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock