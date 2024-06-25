The Big Picture Julie Chrisley's 7-year prison sentence was declared improper due to miscalculation by the original judge.

The appeals court found no evidence linking Julie to the 2006 bank fraud scheme, and she may be released earlier.

Todd Chrisley's 12-year sentence stands, while Julie awaits re-sentencing and possible early release.

Julie Chrisley’s legal troubles might be over very soon now that her original 7-year prison sentence has been declared improper. In 2022, the reality star and her real estate mogul husband Todd Chrisley were convicted of several federal charges including bank fraud, tax evasion, and submission of false documents to secure loans. However, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has recently determined that the original judge in the case miscalculated Julie Chrisley’s prison term.

But while the judge has ordered a re-sentencing for Julie Chrisley, her husband’s 12-year sentence still stands. Julie Chrisley was initially held responsible for the entire bank fraud scheme that began in 2006. However, the judges found insufficient evidence to prove her involvement before 2007. The panel stated that neither prosecutors nor the trial judge cited "any specific evidence showing she was involved in 2006."

Julie Chrisley’s case will now be sent back to a lower court for a judge to see how much her new sentence should differ from the original. In response to the news, Chrisley family attorney Alex Little spoke with People and expressed how happy the family was after the court’s decision. However, he revealed that they’re disappointed about Todd Chrisley’s appeal being rejected.

Chrisley knows best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Savannah Chrisley Spilled the Beans on Her Mother’s Possible Release

Since the reality couple turned themselves in, in 2023, their daughter Savannah Chrisley has been advocating for their release. According to E!, she also gained full custody of her brother Grayson Chrisley, taking over as the head of the family after her parents’ conviction. In an April 2024 episode of her podcast Unlocked, the former reality star shared details about her parents’ appeal process and how the family was trying to stay positive through it.

After the ruling, Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to share an update regarding her mom. She acknowledged that while the outcome for her father wasn't what they had hoped for, the family was happy with their win. She described the situation in the following words:

"What [the ruling] means is that the appeals court could not find any evidence that attributed this $17 million loss amount to my mother. And for that, I am grateful and I hope and pray that the judge can send her home.”

Savannah Chrisley added that her mother could be released from prison as early as 2026 instead of her original sentence that was going to last till 2028. The reality daughter also confessed that she has a few ideas up her sleeve and intends to revisit her father’s case as soon as possible.

If you want to revisit the Chrisley Family’s journey over the years, Chrisley Knows Best is available to stream on Peacock.

