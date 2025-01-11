Chrisley Knows Best star, Julie Chrisley recently had someone very special visit her in jail. As the reality star serves her sentence for fraud and tax evasion, her daughter, Savannah Chrisley is making sure that she doesn’t feel cut off from the world. Recently, Savannah Chrisley took her boyfriend, Robert Shiver to visit her mom for the first time. And while it was a strange experience for her, she knew this was a major step forward in their relationship.

In the January 7, 2025 episode of her podcast Unlocked, Savannah Chrisley sat down with her boyfriend to talk about his interaction with Julie Chrisley. Shiver told Chrisley that her mother was an “incredible human being.” He added that the two of them got along extremely well. However, Savannah Chrisley shared that she was nervous about Shiver meeting her mom for the first time, especially because she was not the “best version” of herself behind bars.

But according to Shiver, he went into it with an open mind. He admitted that his close relationship with his girlfriend's younger siblings Grayson and Chloe Chrisley made him more comfortable when he visited her mom. Shiver revealed that he was able to make Julie Chrisley laugh and that the two of them had a great time getting to know each other. At this point, Savannah Chrisley noted that Shiver shared many similarities with his mother, which is why they got along so well.

Todd Chrisley Is Not Open to the Idea of Meeting Shiver

In the same episode, Savannah Chrisley revealed that her father, who is serving his own sentence, isn’t too keen on meeting her boyfriend. However, Shiver believes that he is just being a protective father. He believes that his girlfriend’s father is probably not okay with her dating a divorced man with children. According to Shiver, Todd Chrisley is known for being vocal about everything, so his skepticism doesn’t come as a surprise.

Savannah Chrisley agreed with Shiver and added that her father is probably shocked that she is dating someone 12 years older than her. However, when Shiver asked her if she thought he would get to meet her father sometime in 2025, she claimed that she had her fingers crossed for the best.

During their conversation, Chrisley and Shiver talked about the beginning of their romance. They started talking in July 2023 after Chrisley messaged Shiver to check up on him after he had gone viral for surviving an alleged murder plot carried out by his ex, Lindsay Shiver. According to Chrisley, she wanted to be a kind person. Soon enough, they started texting back and forth and ended up meeting in Boston, where they immediately hit it off. The two of them attended a Morgan Wallen concert together. According to Chrisley, they held hands the entire time and knew that they wanted to be with each other.

All seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Peacock.