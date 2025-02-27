It has been nearly three years since the Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were convicted of tax and wire fraud. Since then, the Chrisley family, led by Savannah Chrisley, has submitted appeals with little success, but a win for Julie. However, despite insufficient evidence of how much role she had in the crime, Julie’s sentence was upheld. However, prosecutors are now saying that the judge has made a mistake, according to WSBTV.

On February 20, the prosecution filed a brief that stated that the judge had made a mistake by adding two years to Julie’s supervised release. The filing has described the added years to Julie’s supervised release as a “plain error” as the added years had not been objected to during Julie’s resentencing. The brief also requests that the mistake should be amended.

“The five-year term of supervised release on counts 7 and 12 is plain error because it exceeds the maximum term authorized by statute,” prosecutors wrote in the filing. “In such situations, this Court vacates the district court’s judgment only with respect to the supervised release term and remands with instructions to correct that issue.”

Julie Chrisley Is Still Expected To Serve The Full 84 Months